UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH WILDFIRES

SLC fire crews battle heat while preventing fire from spreading to the Foothills

Jul 24, 2023, 10:07 PM | Updated: 10:12 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A family has been displaced after crews responded to a two-alarm blaze Monday afternoon in the Foothills area of Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Fire’s Division Chief Dan Walker said the house fire on Devonshire Drive was reported by a passerby who saw the smoke. He said SLC Fire called additional units before the first truck even arrived.

“They saw all the smoke. They called a second alarm at that point before they ever even arrived to have additional crews responding,” Walker said. “That puts us almost about 40 firefighters here that put this out.”

He said the fire appeared to start in the garage, and no one was at home at the time. Because the house sits right on the edge of the Foothills, they became concerned it would turn into a wildland fire.

“We had a huge risk of it going into the interface up the hillside,” Walker said.

A Salt Lake City firefighter cooling off from the natural heat and the heat from the house fire. (KSL TV)

They also had to closely monitor crews to ensure they weren’t cooking in their heavy gear in the 90-degree temperatures.

“It’s like being in a thermal oven,” Walker said. “You put all that insulation on, just like we’re in an oven mitt, to keep from getting burned.”

Because of that second alarm, they had enough firefighters to take turns with water and shade breaks.

“As soon as an air bottle gets low or gets too hot, crews can rotate out,” Walker explained.

They worked quickly to stop the fire from making it too far into the home and had it knocked down in about 30 minutes. It stayed away from the hillside while firefighters stayed away from heat exhaustion.

“Fortunately, they were able to save a good portion of the home, the majority of it,” Walker said.

Still, the fire department said the family is currently displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Wildfires

A firework ban sign in Draper, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Draper fire captain: Fire danger higher now than on July 4th

Dry grasses and expected gusts of wind have Draper’s fire department worried about fireworks on this Pioneer Day.

1 day ago

Price house fire...

Cary Schwanitz

Lookie-Loos prevent firefighters from responding to Price fire

The Helper Fire Department said spectators who gathered to watch a structure fire in Price Saturday clogged the streets and prevented fire units from getting to the scene.

2 days ago

The unnamed fire near Vernal, Utah. (Utah Fire Info)...

Michael Houck

Monument Fire burns southeast of Vernal

A new wildfire is burning in the Book Cliffs area about 55 miles southeast of Vernal, Utah.

3 days ago

Rocky Fire in Tooele County...

Cimaron Neugebauer and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Rocky Fire in Tooele County 100% contained, grew to 1,300 acres

A wildfire in Tooele County is estimated to have burned more than 600 acres by Friday evening.

4 days ago

Taylorsville house fire...

Alex Cabrero

Ashes from hot dog cookout ignite house fire in Taylorsville

There are some lessons in life we all learn the hard way.

4 days ago

flames and smoke at water of flaming gorge...

Carter Williams

Fire restrictions added in 3 Utah counties ahead of Pioneer Day weekend

New fire restrictions are now in place within Cache, Box Elder and Weber counties because of "current and forecasted weather conditions coupled with the extremely dry vegetation" in northern Utah.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

SLC fire crews battle heat while preventing fire from spreading to the Foothills