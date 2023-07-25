UTAH FIREWATCH
FOOD & RECIPES

Skittles' newest flavor will make your nose hairs curl

Jul 25, 2023

Skittles partnered with French's for a mustard-flavored candy. (McCormick)

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Skittles’ newest flavor doesn’t taste like the rainbow.

In celebration of National Mustard Day on August 5, the candy brand has partnered with French’s to make its first-ever mustard-flavored skittle. A press release describes the candies as having a “tangy mustard flavor” combined with the candy’s “iconic chewy texture” doused in a yellow coloring.

Don’t expect it to see it on store shelves – near the mustard or the candy aisle. People brave enough to try the new flavor can do that at French’s “Mustard Mobile” that’s stopping in three US cities, including Atlanta on July 31, Washington on August 2 and New York on August 5. (There’s a website for exact time and locations.) Fans can also enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a package.

Food brands often debut wacky and sometimes gross flavors in hopes that their concoctions go viral on social media. It’s a way to give sales a temporary boost and generate positive media coverage.

Such food marketing stunts have been growing in frequency, if not always popularity. Last year brought us hot-dog-flavored popsicles and Velvetta martinis.

“Skittles is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand,” Ro Cheng, Mars’ marketing director, said in a statement.

The Mars-owned candy frequently comes out with limited-edition flavors, however they’re usually sweet and sour. In 2020, the candy briefly ditched its iconic rainbow packaging and candy colors to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with artist-designed pride packages.

For French’s, owned by McCormick & Company, the Skittles partnership is the latest in a series of stunts for the holiday. Last year, French’s sold a mustard-flavored donut in New York. And in 2019, it sold a yellow mustard-flavored ice cream that aimed to bring together “two all-American classics, ice cream and mustard.”

McCormick bought French’s from Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) in 2017 in a $4 billion deal to expand the seasoning company’s portfolio. It’s the top-selling mustard brand in the United States.

