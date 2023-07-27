UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SEARCH & RESCUES

Dog dies after hiking with dehydrated hiker on Grandeur Peak

Jul 26, 2023, 11:14 PM | Updated: 11:20 pm

Grandeur Peak...

A dehydrated hiker summited Grandeur Peak with their dog on Tuesday but went down alone after the dog refused to hike back down the mountain, where it eventually died. (Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue)

(Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue)

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK, Utah — A dehydrated hiker summited Grandeur Peak with their dog on Tuesday but went down alone after the dog refused to hike back down the mountain, where it eventually died, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

A search and rescue call was made for a dehydrated hiker who had lost their Labrador on the mountain, at approximately 2:15 p.m.

The hiker and dog summited the peak, but about 20 minutes after they began their descent, “the dog was resisting,” according to a news release. The hiker and dog went about 50 feet off the trail in search of shade. That’s when the dog did not continue down the mountain.

“The hiker had no water at this time, and it’s unknown how much, if any water, was taken on the hike,” the release stated. “The hiker hiked back down to the trailhead while the dog was still on the mountain.”

Search and rescue crews looked in an area high on the trail, based on the initial description, but did not find the dog.

Crews were able to use GPS coordinates from a tagged photo the hiker took to search a wider area of the initial spot. Crews did find the dog, but it did not survive and was carried down the mountain.

“Our sincere condolences to the hiker and family,” the release stated.

Grandeur Peak is a 4.4-mile out-and-back hike in Salt Lake County. The hike typically takes about 4 hours and 45 minutes to complete. The search lasted six hours.

KSL 5 TV Live

Search & Rescues

A hiker passes an information sign at the start of the Lake Blanche Trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon ...

Michael Houck

Climber hospitalized after falling 100 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon

A man is in critical condition after falling about 100 feet while climbing above Lake Blanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon Saturday morning.

5 days ago

rescue helicopter...

Cary Schwanitz

Hikers rescued in 2 separate Washington County incidents

Search and rescue crews were called in for two separate rescues Saturday afternoon in Washington County.

18 days ago

Trailhead for Timpooneke Chris Flat. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Search and rescue teams gear up for warmer temperatures, busier weeks ahead

 Search and rescue crews say the rate of rescues has started to rise amid proper summer temperatures across Utah.

22 days ago

The Colorado River winds its way along the West Rim of the Grand Canyon in the Hualapai Indian Rese...

Michael Houck

Hiker dies on Grand Canyon trail due to heat exhaustion, park officials say

A woman was found dead after attempting an eight-mile hike in Grand Canyon National Park Sunday evening, park officials say.

24 days ago

The 'what3words' app being used. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Hikers, mountain bikers, encouraged to download ‘what3words’ location app

Two Utah cities are trying to spread the word about a location app that helps search and rescue teams quickly find people who need help.

29 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Madison Swenson

Hiker hospitalized after falling on rocky stretch of Bell Canyon Trail

A hiker was hoisted out by a helicopter Tuesday after falling on the Bell Canyon Trail near Sandy.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Dog dies after hiking with dehydrated hiker on Grandeur Peak