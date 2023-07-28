UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

The Eagles announce the death of founding member Randy Meisner at 77

Jul 27, 2023, 7:35 PM

Randy Meisner of the rock band the Eagles performing in Georgia in 1977. Meisner, who was a co-foun...

Randy Meisner of the rock band the Eagles performing in Georgia in 1977. Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

(Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALLI ROSENBLOOM, CNN


CNN

(CNN) —Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.

“The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD),” the statement, posted on Thursday, read.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit,’” said the Eagles.

Meisner’s musical career began with Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band as their vocalist and bassist. He later joined country-rock band Poco as their original bass player in the 1960s before forming the Eagles in 1971 with the band’s original members, Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon.

Meisner contributed to some of the most iconic songs from the Eagles, including “Try and Love Again” and “Take it to the Limit,” and is credited for his work on albums including “Eagles,” “Desperado,” “On The Border,” “One of These Nights,” and “Hotel California.”

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 with the Eagles.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Sinead O'Connor...

Associated Press

Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Sinéad O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56.

2 days ago

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jur...

Brian Melley

London jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday

A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years.

2 days ago

Salt Lake Comic Con co-founder Bryan Brandenburg speaks during the Salt Lake Comic Con kick off pre...

Michael Houck

FanX co-founder found guilty of emailing bomb threats

The co-founder of FanX was found guilty by a Hawaiian jury on multiple charges of sending bomb threats to multiple Utah locations.

3 days ago

FILE - Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Country Mus...

Maria Sherman, AP Music Writer

Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy

Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video.

4 days ago

Barbenheimer...

Lindsey Bahr, AP Film Writer

‘Barbie’ takes the box office crown and ‘Oppenheimer’ soars in a historic weekend

“Barbenheimer ” didn’t just work – it spun box office gold.

5 days ago

FILE: Tony Bennett attends The Art Students League's 2019 Gala at The Edition Hotel on November 04,...

Charles J. Gans

Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96

Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

The Eagles announce the death of founding member Randy Meisner at 77