You could win free sandwiches for life if you change your name to ‘Subway’

Jul 29, 2023, 3:07 PM

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 21: A Subway restaurant is seen as the company announced a settlement over a c...

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 21: A Subway restaurant is seen as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY EVA ROTHENBERG, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — If you love sandwiches and aren’t all that keen on your name, Subway has an offer for you.

This week, the fast food chain announced that one lucky customer who legally changes their first name to “Subway” will be rewarded with free “Deli Hero” subs for life.

The contest will be open online from August 1 to August 4 at SubwayNameChange.com, and any adult in the US can enter. The winning contestant just needs to agree to the name change if randomly selected. The company said it will reimburse the winner for legal and processing costs connected with the name change.

As the sandwich chain terms it, Subway is putting out a call for “superfans.”

“In 2022, one superfan camped out for two days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free Subway for life,” Subway said in announcing the contest.

Subway is changing its meats

Earlier this month, Subway debuted a new sandwich featuring cold cuts that are sliced on-site at restaurants rather than pre-portioned.

To introduce its “Deli Hero” collection, the chain implemented an overhaul that took more than two years to complete, according to Subway, which called it “one of the most complex changes the brand has ever made.” It invested more than $80 million in deli meat slicers and installed them in over 20,000 restaurants.

Since debuting the new sandwich, Subway says it has sold more than two million Deli Heroes.

The contest winner must undergo a background check and must provide the company with proof of the name change within four months of accepting the prize, which will be awarded in the form of $50,000 in Subway gift cards.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

