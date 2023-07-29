UTAH FIREWATCH
SEARCH & RESCUES

Body of Nevada man found near Minersville Reservoir

Jul 29, 2023, 4:14 PM

Police lights...

Fatal car crash in Elko, NV

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A Nevada man who went missing after swimming at a Utah reservoir was found dead, police say.

The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a 29-year-old man who disappeared after entering the water near the Minersville Reservoir spillway on Friday at 6:46 p.m.

The man went into the water to “cool off” but was unable to keep afloat due to the high water current, according to the sheriff’s office press release. He went under and never resurfaced.


After 20 minutes of searching, first responders found the man’s body nearly 300 yards from where he entered the water.

The sheriff’s office is withholding the man’s name pending family notification.

“We want to remind the public to use caution and floatation devices when entering water,” the press release stated. “Our thoughts are with the family during this tragic time.”

Body of Nevada man found near Minersville Reservoir