UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL SENTENCING
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Lori Valley Daybell sentencing: Tammy Daybell’s aunt speaks ahead of expected life sentence

Jul 31, 2023, 7:59 AM | Updated: 8:14 am

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Dozens lined up more than 14 hours ahead of Lori Valley Daybell’s sentencing hearing, camping out in front of the courthouse steps overnight to secure a spot in the courtroom.

The hearing, during which Judge Steven Boyce is expected to hand down multiple life sentences, will include victim impact statements that designated family members will deliver in person, directly to Vallow Daybell. It is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday. KSL TV will stream the hearing live on our Facebook page, YouTube channel and in the KSL+ app.

A jury convicted Vallow Daybell in May on all charges she was facing, including the murders of her two children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, the late wife of Vallow Daybell’s now husband, Chad Daybell.

This is their moment to address Vallow Daybell and the court about the murders. However, Tammy’s mother Phyllis Douglas will not get that opportunity, because she recently died.

“My sister passed away with this still hanging,” said Vicki Hoban, Douglas’ sister.

Hoban said she promised her sister she would be there.

“My sister just said, ‘The fact that anybody treated my beautiful daughter this way’… it just broke her heart,” Hoban expressed. “And I think it was more poisonous to her than her cancer.”

As Tammy’s aunt, Hoban can tell Lori directly how Tammy’s death and how the past few years have affected their family.

“There’s so many people that suffer. I cannot talk to a lot of my family members about it because it’s just too hard of a place to even go,” she said.

The murders, as well as the death of Lori’s late husband Charles Vallow in Arizona not part of this trial but for which she’s also been indicted, all took place in 2019 during an alleged affair between Lori and Chad.

“The behavior of Lori in the courtroom was such an emotional slap in the face to all the families,” Hoban said, of how Vallow Daybell acted during the several-week trial.

Vallow Daybell was often seen laughing and in good spirits in the courtroom.

Hoban said she hoped to get her point across.

She’ll be speaking before Vallow Daybell is likely handed life in prison.

Hoban said she hopes Vallow Daybell gets three life sentences with no possibility of parole.

Though ultimately, with Chad Daybell’s trial scheduled for next year, Hoban said this is a marathon, not a sprint.

And she hopes that others see the story of Lori and Chad as a cautionary tale, that an unhappy marriage doesn’t have to be a life sentence or a death sentence.

“I just want to say that Tammy’s life was worth something,” Hoban said, stopping as she got choked up. “She meant something to people, and I want people to know that things don’t have to be like this. You know? You don’t have to hurt other people.”

Click here for complete coverage of Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial and sentencing

KSL 5 TV Live

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Vallow motion denied...

Josh Ellis

WATCH: Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing hearing

Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole as she is sentenced for the murders of her two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife.

10 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing: Will Lori speak? Here’s what’s expected to happen

With the sentencing for Lori Vallow Daybell starting on Monday, what will happen in court? And will Vallow Daybell, who up until now has been silent about the murders of her two children and husband's late wife, speak at the hearing?

10 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Court...

Associated Press

Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival

Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival.

10 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Judge: Tammy Daybell’s aunt may speak at Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing

A judge has ruled that Tammy Daybell’s aunt can speak at the sentencing of Lori Vallow Daybell on Monday.

5 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

BY AMIE SCHAEFFER, KSL NewsRadio

Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell request for new trial

A judge has ruled against Lori Vallow Daybell’s request for a new trial according to East Idaho News. The judge denied that Vallow Daybell’s attorneys had effectively argued that the jury in her murder and conspiracy trial received incorrect instructions related to conspiracy charges.

2 months ago

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

Larry D. Curtis

Lori Daybell’s defense team files for new murder trial

The legal team for convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell filed paperwork Thursday for a new trial.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Lori Valley Daybell sentencing: Tammy Daybell’s aunt speaks ahead of expected life sentence