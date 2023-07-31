Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing: Will Lori speak? Here’s what’s expected to happen

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — With the sentencing for Lori Vallow Daybell starting on Monday, what will happen in court? And will Vallow Daybell, who up until now has been silent about the murders of her two children and husband’s late wife, speak at the hearing?

KSL Legal Analyst Greg Skordas, who has worked as both a criminal defense attorney and prosecutor on multiple murder cases, explained that the hearing could last all day. It’s not as simple as the judge handing down what’s expected to be three life sentences for Vallow Daybell.

There are many procedural aspects to the day’s order.

“(Judge Steven Boyce will) have a report about her, her prior criminal history, her educational history, maybe even some letters submitted on her behalf or maybe some letters submitted on the behalf of the victims. He’ll review that,” Skordas explained. “Then he’ll hear from the prosecution. They’ll make their recommendation, which will certainly be for prison with consecutive sentences.”

Not only will the prosecution present its side at the hearing, but the defense will also have a chance as well.

“The defense attorneys will make a recommendation for something less than that,” Skordas said. “She may also be allowed to speak.”

A jury convicted Vallow Daybell in May on all charges, including the murders of her two children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to murder her husband Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow Daybell was also indicted in Arizona on charges related to the shooting death of her late husband, Charles Vallow.

For the past few years since the children’s disappearance, the search and recovery of their remains, and throughout the trial, Vallow Daybell has remained largely silent. During the trial, she was often seen in good spirits and laughing.

John Thomas and Jim Archibald, #LoriVallowDaybell's defense attorneys, now arriving for her sentencing. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/eh4KjKKpBJ — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) July 31, 2023

It still remains to be seen if Vallow Daybell is going to speak at her sentencing hearing.

“You would hope that Lori, who hasn’t spoken to the judge, or the public for that matter, will take an opportunity to say something. It’s unlikely that she will. But if I were coaching her or talking to her, I would want her to apologize,” Skordas said. “I would want her to tell the judge that she misses her babies, that she’s sorry she ever met Chad, that she wishes she could turn back the clock and accept some responsibility for this, because so far she hasn’t done any of that — which gives the judge no choice but to give her the maximum sentence.”

Representatives of the victims will be speaking in court and will get the opportunity to address Vallow Daybell themselves, even if she has nothing to say.

The sentencing hearing begins at 9 a.m. KSL TV has a crew in Idaho and will be posting the latest updates from the court hearing.