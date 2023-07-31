UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL SENTENCING
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

WATCH: Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing hearing

Jul 31, 2023, 9:10 AM | Updated: 11:40 am

Vallow motion denied...

Lori Vallow Daybell (Madison County)

(Madison County)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole as she is sentenced for the murders of her two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

KSL Legal Analyst Greg Skordas, who has worked as both a criminal defense attorney and prosecutor on multiple murder cases, explained that the hearing could last all day. It’s not as simple as the judge handing down what’s expected to be three life sentences for Vallow Daybell.

Dozens lined up more than 14 hours ahead of Lori Valley Daybell’s sentencing hearing, camping out in front of the courthouse steps overnight to secure a spot in the courtroom.

Part 2:

Part 1:

KSL 5 TV Live

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing: Will Lori speak? Here’s what’s expected to happen

With the sentencing for Lori Vallow Daybell starting on Monday, what will happen in court? And will Vallow Daybell, who up until now has been silent about the murders of her two children and husband's late wife, speak at the hearing?

12 hours ago

Tammy Daybell...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing: Tammy Daybell’s aunt speaks ahead of expected life sentence

Dozens lined up more than 14 hours ahead of Lori Vallow Daybell's sentencing hearing, camping out in front of the courthouse steps overnight to secure a spot in the courtroom.

12 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Court...

Associated Press

Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival

Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival.

12 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Judge: Tammy Daybell’s aunt may speak at Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing

A judge has ruled that Tammy Daybell’s aunt can speak at the sentencing of Lori Vallow Daybell on Monday.

6 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

BY AMIE SCHAEFFER, KSL NewsRadio

Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell request for new trial

A judge has ruled against Lori Vallow Daybell’s request for a new trial according to East Idaho News. The judge denied that Vallow Daybell’s attorneys had effectively argued that the jury in her murder and conspiracy trial received incorrect instructions related to conspiracy charges.

2 months ago

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

Larry D. Curtis

Lori Daybell’s defense team files for new murder trial

The legal team for convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell filed paperwork Thursday for a new trial.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

WATCH: Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing hearing