UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL SENTENCING
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-wee Herman, dead at 70

Jul 31, 2023, 11:26 AM | Updated: 11:38 am

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 25: Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee-wee's ...

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 25: Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LISA RESPERS FRANCE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) Paul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, according to an announcement on his verified social media.

He was 70.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the post reads. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

CNN has reached out to a representative for Reubens for further comment.

This story is developing and will be updated…

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post, George Will. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: George Will & Monty Moran

Boyd sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post, George Will about discord in politics and the financial pitfalls currently facing our country. Then, Boyd is joined by Monty Moran, the former co-CEO of Chipotle to talk about his newest book and his groundbreaking leadership techniques.

2 days ago

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene...

Associated Press

The ‘Barbie’ bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer’ holds the No. 2 spot

“Barbie” leads the box office over “Oppenheimer" by over 40 million dollars.

2 days ago

Randy Meisner of the rock band the Eagles performing in Georgia in 1977. Meisner, who was a co-foun...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

The Eagles announce the death of founding member Randy Meisner at 77

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favorites as “Take It Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and sang and co-wrote the hit “Take It to the Limit,” has died at 77.

5 days ago

Sinead O'Connor...

Associated Press

Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Sinéad O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56.

6 days ago

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jur...

Brian Melley

London jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday

A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years.

6 days ago

Salt Lake Comic Con co-founder Bryan Brandenburg speaks during the Salt Lake Comic Con kick off pre...

Michael Houck

FanX co-founder found guilty of emailing bomb threats

The co-founder of FanX was found guilty by a Hawaiian jury on multiple charges of sending bomb threats to multiple Utah locations.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-wee Herman, dead at 70