94-year-old sets new air chair record at Pineview Reservoir

HUNTSVILLE, Utah —A 94-year-old man set a new world record at Pineview Reservoir. Once it’s all made official, he’ll hold the title of the oldest air-chair rider.

Ejnar Dyrr has a lot of family and friends and many showed up Tuesday his world record attempt Tuesday.

“This is the day with all these people watching,” Barbara Gordon said. She’s one of his eight children who were on hand to show support for Dyrr and his record-breaking ride on the air chair.

To break the record, Dyrr had to go 100 meters seated, jump, and get the foil out of the water. He then had to land and maintain another 30 meters controlled.

He said it was no big deal.

Riding with ease at Pineview’s middle inlet, Dyrr quickly achieved those markers that will earn him a place in the famous Guinness world record book.

But the bigger deal to him Tuesday was in all the people who were there to watch and show support.

That’s eight kids, 27 grandkids, and more than 30 great-grandkids.

“That’s hard to get my brain around it, Yeah. I mean it’s overwhelming,” Dyrr said. “Family and Friends. That’s the key to life.”

This Navy veteran eats healthy and stays active in order to stay alive. He said it’s the people that make him want to keep going.

Gordon said, “He’s something that we really admire you know. We keep saying he’s going to outlive us all.”

She said it all came from a blended family, some kids biological, others adopted, some through foster care, and others like Gordon.

“When I was 16, my mom and dad were killed in a plane accident,” Gordon said. Her parents were good friends with Dyrr.

“So Enjer is kind of a guardian. But since 16 we have called him dad,” she added.

It just goes to show, the people closest to us are what make us who we are.

“The more the better,” Dyrr said.