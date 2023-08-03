Teen dies while reading mission call in Provo, Utah

PROVO, Utah — A family is mourning the sudden loss of their son who said “his heart just gave out” after reading his mission call for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Liam Mildenstein drove with his family from Miami, Florida, to Provo, Utah, for vacation when his mission call arrived.

According to a GoFundMe,* “Liam was 19 years old and eagerly anticipating opening his mission call, hoping with all his heart it would be in Japan.”

Gathered with family and friends to read the mission call, Mildenstein read the call out loud and read the location, “Tokyo, Japan,” when he collapsed.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Mildenstein died. Provo police confirmed Mildenstein’s death and said it was medical in nature and was not suspicious, though the cause of death will not be known until an autopsy is completed.

The family said on its GoFundMe, “We are devastated. All of this is completely surreal, and being far from home creates so many difficult circumstances that we are reaching out for any help or assistance possible. We want to ensure that Liam can be laid to rest peacefully in the middle of all of this chaos. Thank you for the love and support we feel from all of you.”

