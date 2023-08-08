UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

3-year-old girl one of several Lehi patients hospitalized with E. coli

Aug 7, 2023, 6:11 PM | Updated: 7:00 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ AND LADD EGAN, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — The parents of a girl are urging other parents to keep a close eye on their kids as their daughter was hospitalized after testing positive for E. coli.

Three-year-old Avery Allen tested positive for the severe strain of bacteria and developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, which impacts the kidneys.

“So (last) Sunday, we watched, she was not feeling great. You could tell she was just kind of lethargic,” said Jacob Allen, Avery’s father.

3-year-old Avery in the hospital with a family member. (Courtesy: The Allen Family)

Jacob said he and his wife noticed blood in their daughter’s stool. Several days later, they took her to a doctor and she was later admitted to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with the rare bacteria.

For the last several days, little Avery has been on a feeding tube, undergoing dialysis, and had several blood transfusions.

On Friday, the Utah County Health Department said suspected pressurized irrigation water could be to blame, but that has not been confirmed as the official cause of the spread.

“When they told us what she had, we had no idea where she would have gotten it,” said Brianna Allen. “We were swimming, we’ve been to various restaurants in Lehi, our daughter who had been out playing in sprinklers,” Jacob added.

Cindy Burnett with Utah’s Department of Health and Human Services said while rare, anyone could be infected with the severe strain of the bacteria.

“But we do see the severe complications mostly in young children, usually under the age of five years,” So we are very concerned about the young children,” Burnett said.

The Utah County Health Department said the eight cases of E. coli are residents of Lehi or have close ties to city residents.

The health department on Friday said its preliminary investigation linked the likely spread of E. coli to drinking and playing in pressurized irrigation water.

“This is a critical situation, and I am concerned for the public. I want residents to be aware that pressurized irrigation water should not be used for anyone to play in,” Mark Johnson, Lehi City Mayor, said. “No one should drink irrigation water that comes to their home.”

Eight cases of E. coli in Utah County, five hospitalized

Lehi’s water department reminded residents that irrigation water should only be used for watering lawns and plants.

“The pressurized irrigation water is mostly surface water,” said Matt Dalton, operations supervisor for the Lehi Water Department. “It’s untreated, unfiltered, it’s a raw water source.”

Dalton said irrigation water is susceptible to animals and other contamination along its journey through lakes and canals. He said kids shouldn’t play in the sprinklers and that families shouldn’t use the irrigation water for inflatable bounce houses or wading pools.

He said health dangers can arise when garden hoses are connected to the irrigation system.

“To me, it would just be a good practice to not drink out of a hose of any kind,” he said. “That way, it doesn’t matter where it was hooked up at some point. Tell your children not to drink out of a garden hose no matter where you are.”

The Utah County Health Department said to contact a healthcare provider if you notice any of the following symptoms:

  • Bloody diarrhea
  • Persistent diarrhea
  • Fever
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting

Avery’s parents are urging others to stay safe and practice good hygiene.

“If your kids aren’t asking themselves, you know, that have a doctor take a look,” Jacob said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe* for medical expenses. Extra funds will go towards helping other children at Primary Children’s Hospital, where Avery is being treated.

3-year-old Avery Allen. (Courtesy: The Allen Family) 3-year-old Avery Allen in her hospital bed after testing positive for E. coli. (Courtesy: The Allen Family) Avery Allen being transported to a local hospital. (Courtesy: The Allen Family) 3-year-old Avery Allen. (Courtesy: The Allen Family) Avery Allen with her mother and father. (Courtesy: The Allen Family) 3-year-old Avery Allen. (Courtesy: The Allen Family)

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 02: Veterans and supporters of the PACT act demonstrate outside the U.S. Ca...

Chris Megerian, Associated Press

Veterans see historic expansion of benefits for toxic exposure as new law nears anniversary

Hundreds of thousands of veterans have received additional benefits in the past year after President Joe Biden signed legislation expanding coverage for conditions connected to burn pits that were used to destroy trash and potentially toxic materials.

2 days ago

Sunday Edition: Bishop Phyllis Spiegel, Brad Wilcox, and the 'Social Media Shadow.' (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Bishop Phyllis Spiegel, Brad Wilcox, and the ‘Social Media Shadow’

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd has a conversation with Bishop Phyllis Spiegel, the 12th Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah, Brad Wilcox, a visiting scholar at the Sutherland Institute, and Boyd shares his thoughts on the “Social Media Shadow."

2 days ago

FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4,...

Associated Press

FDA approves first postpartum depression pill

Federal health officials have approved the first pill specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year.

4 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

Eight cases of E. coli in Utah County, five hospitalized

Within the last two weeks, eight cases of E. coli have been confirmed among Utah County residents and five people have been hospitalized.

4 days ago

Dawn Wilson and Lynze Preeze...

Mike Anderson

Family pushes for suicide prevention in face of difficult tragedy

A Cache Valley family is trying to spread the word about help for suicide prevention and bring some positive change from their own horrible tragedy.

6 days ago

Olivia and Sophia know their bedtime routine....

Erin Cox

Getting kids on a good sleep routine before school starts again

As you’re getting ready to send your kids back to school, there’s a lot to prepare for and one social worker hopes you won’t forget one of the most important things: your kid’s sleep routine. 

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

3-year-old girl one of several Lehi patients hospitalized with E. coli