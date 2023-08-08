UTAH FIREWATCH
LOCAL NEWS

Plane lands on I-70 near Sevier

Aug 8, 2023, 2:33 PM | Updated: 2:59 pm

I-70 plane...

An emergency landing on I-70 outside of Richfield Ut today Aug. 8, 2023 at approximately 12:30 p.m. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


JOSEPH, Utah — No one was hurt when a single-engine plane landed on the eastbound lane of Interstate 70 Tuesday the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The plane ended up in the interstate median just northeast of Sevier, Utah at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Two people were on the plane a UHP spokesman said.

No vehicles were damaged and there was no fire.

UHP did not give any information on who was on the plane or where it was from.

Plane on media grass

An emergency landing on I-70 outside of Richfield Ut today Aug. 8, 2023 at approximately 12:30 p.m. (Delilah Pattison)

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

