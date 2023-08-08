Plane lands on I-70 near Sevier

JOSEPH, Utah — No one was hurt when a single-engine plane landed on the eastbound lane of Interstate 70 Tuesday the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The plane ended up in the interstate median just northeast of Sevier, Utah at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Two people were on the plane a UHP spokesman said.

No vehicles were damaged and there was no fire.

UHP did not give any information on who was on the plane or where it was from.