FBI shoots and kills man in Provo Wednesday morning

PROVO, Utah — A man was shot and killed by FBI agents in Provo Wednesday morning.

The FBI confirmed the shooting through a spokeswoman, in the area of 500 North and 1200 West and said it was serving a warrant.

“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously.”

The shooting is now under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division and no further details were provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.