Utah prepares for President Joe Biden’s arrival Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden will arrive in Utah on Wednesday afternoon. It’s Biden’s first trip to the Beehive State since 2016 when he was vice president.

On Thursday, the president will speak at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City. His remarks will center around the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act. The Act provides the most significant expansion of benefits and services to toxic-exposed veterans and survivors in more than 30 years.

NOW: Media set up underway at the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City preparing for the arrival of @POTUS. @KSL5TV #utah pic.twitter.com/OmvlZaLaO2 — Shara Park ✨ (@KSLSharaPark) August 9, 2023

The stop in Utah is the final stop of a three-state tour for President Biden. Earlier this week, he made stops in Arizona and New Mexico.

During President Biden’s stop in Arizona on Tuesday, he designated a new national monument near the Grand Canyon.

KSLTV.com will post a live stream of the president’s arrival Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.