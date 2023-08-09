UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

FBI shoots and kills Provo man accused of threatening President Biden’s life

Aug 9, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 3:48 pm

The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they...

The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they attempted to serve a warrant against him. (Court Docs)

(Court Docs)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — A man was shot and killed by FBI agents in Provo Wednesday morning after making threats towards President Joe Biden.

The FBI  spokeswoman said the shooting occurred in the area of 500 North and 1200 West while the FBI was serving a warrant.

“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously.”

According to court documents obtained by KSL TV, the suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, made Facebook posts threatening the life of President Biden, who is arriving in Utah on Wednesday.

“I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome, buffoon-in-chief!” read one of Robertson’s Facebook posts referenced in court documents.

One of the Facebook posts that Robertson made against President Biden. (Court Docs)

According to court documents, Robertson also threatened other government officials, like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“I want to stand over Bragg and put a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm and watch him twitch as a drop of blood oozes from the hole as his life ebbs away to hell!!” the court document stated.

A social media post made by Robertson suggesting harm against a New York attorney. (Court Docs)

According to court documents, FBI agents visited Robertson’s home on March 19 to speak to him about the post against Bragg, where he refused to speak to them.

“Robertson stated, ‘I said it was a dream!’ (he) then said, ‘We’re done here! Don’t return without a warrant!’” the court document stated.

According to court documents, Robertson mentioned the visit of the FBI agents to his home on a Facebook post, saying the agents were close to a “violent eradication.”

A screenshot of a Facebook post that Robertson made a few days later about the FBI visit. (Court document)

According to court documents, Robertson was charged with interstate threats, retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by Threat and threats against the president.

The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they attempted to serve a warrant against him. (Facebook) The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they attempted to serve a warrant against him. (Facebook) The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they attempted to serve a warrant against him. (Court Docs)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Casey Scott giving away gas cards at a FrontRunner station....

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises FrontRunner passengers with free gift cards

Casey Scott surprised a few FrontRunner passengers with free gift cards on Wednesday.

16 hours ago

Aariyah Aiono...

Tamara Vaifanua

Back to school also includes getting ready to drop off children at college

As parents are preparing to drop off their children at college, experts share advice on how to get them through their freshman year.

16 hours ago

Biden at the White House lawn...

Mark Jones

Utah prepares for President Joe Biden’s arrival Wednesday

President Joe Biden will arrive in Utah on Wednesday afternoon. It’s Biden’s first trip to the Beehive State since 2016 when he was vice president. 

16 hours ago

Salt Lake City fire crews on scene of a gas leak at 900 South and 900 East. (SLC Fire)...

Josh Ellis

Evacuations underway after construction crews hit gas line in SLC

Firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area of 900 South and 900 East due to a gas leak.

16 hours ago

Utah DPS crews helping SLCo SAR with an air evacuation after two hikers were stuck in Little Cotton...

Michael Houck

Father, son rescued after being stuck for 24 hours on Little Cottonwood Canyon trail

Two hikers need rescuing after getting lost on a trail in Little Cottonwood Canyon over the weekend.

16 hours ago

(Marc Weaver/KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Utah man arrested for child abuse homicide after 2-year-old girl dies

Police say a 2-year-old girl who was injured late last month has died, and a 29-year-old LaVerkin man has been arrested in connection to her death. 

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

FBI shoots and kills Provo man accused of threatening President Biden’s life