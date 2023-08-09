FBI shoots and kills Provo man accused of threatening President Biden’s life

PROVO, Utah — A man was shot and killed by FBI agents in Provo Wednesday morning after making threats towards President Joe Biden.

The FBI spokeswoman said the shooting occurred in the area of 500 North and 1200 West while the FBI was serving a warrant.

“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously.”

According to court documents obtained by KSL TV, the suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, made Facebook posts threatening the life of President Biden, who is arriving in Utah on Wednesday.

“I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome, buffoon-in-chief!” read one of Robertson’s Facebook posts referenced in court documents.

According to court documents, Robertson also threatened other government officials, like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“I want to stand over Bragg and put a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm and watch him twitch as a drop of blood oozes from the hole as his life ebbs away to hell!!” the court document stated.

According to court documents, FBI agents visited Robertson’s home on March 19 to speak to him about the post against Bragg, where he refused to speak to them.

“Robertson stated, ‘I said it was a dream!’ (he) then said, ‘We’re done here! Don’t return without a warrant!’” the court document stated.

According to court documents, Robertson mentioned the visit of the FBI agents to his home on a Facebook post, saying the agents were close to a “violent eradication.”

According to court documents, Robertson was charged with interstate threats, retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by Threat and threats against the president.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.