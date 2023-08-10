Utah man in custody after burglary, extensive chase

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A man is in custody in Arizona after leading officers on a intense chase following a burglary in Kane County, Utah.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Kyle Lang Turner from Joseph, Utah.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Aug. 9, dispatch received a call about a possible burglary happening in the Bryce Woodlands Subdivision, according to a release from Kane County Sheriff’s Office. A property owner noticed some unusual activity in his neighbor’s cabin and when he went to investigate, the perpetrators fled in a Jeep towing a trailer with an ATV.

The caller followed the Jeep towards Highway 89. At some point the trailer and ATV became disconnected from the Jeep and rolled into a ditch while the Jeep continued onto Highway 89.

A Kane County Deputy traveling towards Kanab encountered the Jeep traveling south on Highway 89 and began a pursuit.

The Jeep reached speeds of 90 miles per hour and went through multiple stop lights as the pursuit went through Kanab towards Arizona.

By 6:50 a.m. another deputy prepared to deploy spikes near the Arizona border when the Jeep suddenly turned down a side road in Kanab to a dead end. Deputies pursued the Jeep but found it abandoned on the edge of Kanab Creek, at which point they pursued the suspect on foot into the Kanab Creek drainage.

Multiple agencies including the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter assisted with the search.

At 8:30 a.m. a homeowner on the West side of Kanab Creek alerted an officer that he had seen a man fitting the description of the suspect walk through the area just after 7 a.m., covered in mud.

As search efforts shifted to the area of the homeowner, by 9:30 a.m. dispatch received a call from a resident on South Stewart Drive that their car had been stolen. The individual had also been alerted by his credit card company that his card had been used at a Walmart in Page, Arizona.

Kane County made calls to the Page Police Department. One of their officers located the car and initiated a traffic stop at which point Turner was taken into custody without incident.

Turner was booked into jail in Page, Arizona.