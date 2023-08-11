Case of Utah woman missing in Alaska being investigated as homicide, husband in custody

ANCHORAGE, AK — The case of a missing woman from Utah is now being investigated as a homicide, and a man is in custody.

Saria Hildebrand’s husband, 21-year-old Zarrius Hildebrand, has been taken into custody according to a release from Anchorage Police Department.

Saria Hildebrand went missing in Alaska after moving there 7 months ago with her husband.

Hildebrand is a member of the Alaska National Guard and is also an active student taking college courses. She moved to Alaska at the beginning of 2023 to live with her husband who is active duty military in Anchorage.

Hildebrand is a Utah native and attended Hillcrest High School.

According to a statement from police, Zarrius Hildebrand is being held at the Anchorage Jail for “murder 1, murder 2, and tampering with evidence.”