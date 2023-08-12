UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Data breach may have affected almost 4,000 University of Utah Health Plan members

Aug 12, 2023, 1:34 PM | Updated: 2:47 pm

...

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An unauthorized user accessed a file transfer server and downloaded files that may have contained information of some University of Utah Health Plan members, the university said on Friday.

The breach affected 3,914 plan members. A letter was sent to each of these members on Thursday letting them know their information may have been compromised.

The vendor associated with the MOVEit server, TMG Health, discovered the breach on June 21, but the downloads happened between May 30 and June 2, according to a statement. The user was blocked from all further access as soon as the breach was discovered, U. Health said.

U. Health Plans is working with TMG Health to prevent incidents in the future, and law enforcement is also investigating this incident, the statement said.

The organization is offering one year of complimentary personal identity and privacy protection monitoring to protect its members from adverse impacts due to the data breach.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Mosquitoes can transmit the West Nile Virus. (File photo)...

Josh Ellis

West Nile virus detected in Utah County mosquitoes

Utah County health officials confirmed mosquitoes that were trapped in the south Provo/north Springville area have tested positive for West Nile virus. 

3 days ago

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2015 file photo, a man walks along a trail during sunset near Manhattan, Ka...

Associated Press

US suicides hit an all-time high last year

About 49,500 people took their own lives last year in the U.S., the highest number ever, according to new government data posted Thursday.

3 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 02: Comedian and activist Jon Stewart hugs a Kevin Hensley, an Iraq and Afg...

BY CLAYRE SCOTT, KSL NewsRadio

PACT Act application deadline extended through Aug. 14

The Department of Veterans Affairs has extended the deadline to file a PACT Act claim from its original deadline to the end of Aug. 14.

3 days ago

The George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City is pictured ...

MARIAH MAYNES, KSL NewsRadio

PACT Act: Wednesday deadline to apply for backdated benefits

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances, according to VA.gov.

5 days ago

3-year-old Avery Allen in her hospital bed after testing positive for E. coli. (Courtesy: The Allen...

Brianna Chavez and Ladd Egan, KSL TV

3-year-old girl one of several Lehi patients hospitalized with E. coli

The parents of a 3-year-old girl are urging other parents to keep a close eye on their kids as their daughter was hospitalized after testing positive for E. coli.

6 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 02: Veterans and supporters of the PACT act demonstrate outside the U.S. Ca...

Chris Megerian, Associated Press

Veterans see historic expansion of benefits for toxic exposure as new law nears anniversary

Hundreds of thousands of veterans have received additional benefits in the past year after President Joe Biden signed legislation expanding coverage for conditions connected to burn pits that were used to destroy trash and potentially toxic materials.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Data breach may have affected almost 4,000 University of Utah Health Plan members