1 killed in St. George collision, 1 man arrested

ST. GEORGE, Utah — One man is dead and another driver is in police custody after a collision in St. George Tuesday.

Two trucks collided at approximately 8:04 a.m., leaving one vehicle turned on its side, and 55-year-old Manuel Gozez dead from injuries he suffered in the crash. He was initially trapped in his truck and police then said he “succumbed to his injuries.”

The other driver — William Western, 47 — has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, according to St. George Police Department. He is also suspected of driving under the influence.

The crash on Sunset Boulevard in St. George, closed the road eastbound between Westridge and Valley View Drive, an area with a lot of traffic and businesses. Police asked drivers to avoid the area and recommended using the streets on either side of the closed portion of Sunset Boulevard to head north and south.