On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S AIR QUALITY

UTA announces ‘Zero Fare for Clean Air’ on Thursday and Friday

Aug 16, 2023, 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:13 pm

TRAXX train stop...

A train stops at the Utah Transit Authority TRAX station at 600 Main Street in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 26, 2023. (Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MARIAH MAYNES, KSLNEWSRADIO


KSL NewsRadio

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority announced free fare days August 17-18. The free fare days, called “Zero Fare for Clean Air” are funded by the Utah State Legislature. The project intends to increase awareness and encourage public transit use on bad air quality days.

According to a press release from UTA, free fare will be available on all UTA bus and rail services. This includes TRAX, FrontRunner, the S-Line Streetcar, Paratransit, UTA on demand, and Park City-SLC Connect services.

GREENbike is also offering a free day pass during these days. Users can use the promo code 8123 in the GREENbike BCycle app.

Transit & air quality

UTA’s press release said the Zero Fare for Clean Air program is part of a science-driven effort to improve the air quality in the Wasatch Front. The goal of the program is to encourage more people to use transit instead of driving.

According to Utah Department of Environmental Quality Director Kim Shelley, vehicles are the largest contributor to the air quality challenges that the Wasatch Front faces.

“Summertime ozone pollution is not something we can see like our winter inversions, but overthe past few years, some of our worst air quality days have been in the summer months,” said Shelley.

When barriers, such as fares are removed, people choose the option that reduces pollution, which is public transit.

Funding for Zero Fare days was granted by House Bill 353 during the 2019 Legislative session.

In 2022, there were four Zero Fare days in February and September. During the entire month of February fare was free and new riders accounted for 19% of trips recorded by UTA. Almost 50% of respondents did not use a car to access the transit they used.

Zero Fare days in September 2022 also resulted in increased ridership. UTA said that there were increases of 12.7% on buses, 9% on FrontRunner, and 5.9% on TRAX.

Zero Fare days are determined by UTA and the Utah Division of Air Quality [DAQ]. Science and health risk are considered in the process. The DAQ constantly monitors Utah’s air to identify when ozone levels and particulate matter levels are unhealthy.

When these levels are forecasted to be unhealthy, the DAQ calls for a Mandatory Action Day. These action days mean that Utahns should avoid high-emission activities such as wood burning, operating gas-powered yard equipment, and extensive driving.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Air Quality

The Wasatch Front pollution...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com 

Environmental justice report shows air quality disparities on Salt Lake City’s west side

Pollution has a "disproportionate" impact on several neighborhoods on Salt Lake City's west side, according to a preliminary report issued by the Environmental Protection Agency.

22 days ago

Air purifier...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Deadline nearing for Utah schools to get free air purifiers

Back-to-school preparations aren’t quite in full swing yet, but time is already running out for a program local doctors say could make a difference in your child’s brain development and learning at school. 

1 month ago

US Magnesium plant...

Mike Anderson

Study seeks causes for air pollution in Great Salt Lake area

A new study is taking a close look at air pollution around the Wasatch Front, and chemicals found in The Great Salt Lake.

1 month ago

(Chopper 5)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Air pollution could harm child brain development, study shows

Researchers are revealing in a new study that air pollution has negative impacts on children's brains.

2 months ago

Inversion over Salt Lake City...

Katija Stjepovic and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

Utah kicks off it’s annual ‘Clear the Air’ challenge

Utah’s 14th annual Clear the Air challenge is just around the corner with the goal of improving our air by traveling smarter, specifically during the month of July.

2 months ago

The Salt Lake Valley covered in smoky air. (KSLTV)...

Jed Boal

Smoky air wafts into Utah from Canadian wildfires

Utah got a hefty dose of smoky air in the moderately unhealthy range from wildfires burning in Canada, but luckily it shouldn't be here much longer.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

UTA announces ‘Zero Fare for Clean Air’ on Thursday and Friday