New elementary in Eagle Mountain built just in time for school year

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah – It was a race to the finish line to complete a new elementary school in the Overland community in time for the first day of class.

The administration at Desert Sky Elementary said everything came together at the last minute for a successful start to the school year.

“It was like a beehive—just in and out and all over the place,” said principal Aaron Stevenson. “When we got here, hallways were still filled with pallets of carpet. Carpet was still being laid in our hallways. We had ceiling tiles, contractors, and sub-contractors all over the place.”

Stevenson said teachers only had a week to get the classroom ready during the flurry of construction activity.

“Today is an exciting day,” he said on Wednesday’s first day of school. “It’s exciting for the community. It’s exciting for all the students that are here, but we are laying a foundation that is going to serve this community for the next 50-plus years, and that’s what excites me.”

The Alpine School District, the state’s largest district, told KSL-TV that Eagle Mountain is the district’s fastest-growing area for student population.

Desert Sky Elementary is located off Pony Express Parkway in the Overland neighborhood. New housing construction surrounds the school property.

“I think it’s lovely to be able to build a new culture, not only with our faculty but with our students, as well,” said assistant principal Amanda Siebert. “We are so excited to start something new and build something really great.”

During construction, the expected enrollment continued to climb for the new school. On opening day, it was already at capacity.

“Every room is used,” Stevenson said. “There’s not an office or classroom that isn’t being utilized.”

In fact, Stevenson said they’ve already added a portable classroom. They’ve also had to hire more teachers and add classes for younger grades.