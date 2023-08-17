Life-threatening flash flood warning issued for Zion, Capitol Reef other pockets; More flood warnings Friday

UPDATE: In addition to a flood watch issued for portions of Utah for Friday, a series of flash flood warnings was issued for Thursday afternoon that are currently or expected to bring life-threatening conditions.

Thursday

Areas with active flash flood warnings Thursday are:

Capitol Reef National Park

Near Duchesne

Escalante

Zion National Park

Those encountering flooded roads are urged to turn around and not to drive through floods.

“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” NWS said.

“Doppler radar estimated rainfall between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain occurred from earlier thunderstorms,” NWS said. This is expected to produce life threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams and normally dry washes, including central Garfield County near Escalante, NWS said.

Less rain fell near the Dollar Ridge burn scar in west central Duchesne County and southeastern Wasatch County. The rains there will create debris flow through Strawberry River including rock, mud, vegetation and lose materials. Locations that will experience flash flooding include Promised Land Resort downstream to Starvation Reservoir.

People are urged to move away from burned areas.

“Heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain,” NWS said.

Radar picked up rain around Zion in Keyhole Canyon, Clear Creek, Spry Canyon and Pine Creek. These floods are expected in creeks, streams, slot canyons and normally dry washes and are described as life threatening.

“Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain,” NWS said. “Dry washes, stream and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Campers and hikers should avoid streams and creeks.”

Capitol Reef National Park, Torrey and Fruita are also under flash flood wanrings with life-threatening floods expected. The highest rain totals there were over Sulphur Creek and Grand Wash.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” NWS said.

Friday’s flood warnings remain in effect.

Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Portions of central and southern Utah, including popular recreation areas, are part of a flood watch issued by the National Weather Service ahead of a monsoon surge that will push into the state.

The Salt Lake City office of the NWS issued the flood watch late Thursday morning in effect Friday afternoon through evening. The areas expected to experience flash flooding due to rain are heavily used for recreation but flash flooding is also possible in urban areas.

Flash floods have previously proved deadly in Utah.

The following areas are under the flood watch:

Central mountains

Sevier Valley

Bryce Canyon Country

Capitol Reef National Park and vicinity

Lake Powell / Glen Canyon Recreation area

South central Utah

Southern mountains

Upper Sevier River valleys

Western Canyonlands

Lower Washington County

Southwest Utah

Zion National Park

Impacts are expected to include heavy rainfall causing flash flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, recent burn scars, creeks, stream and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, according to NWS.

“An ongoing monsoon surge combined with a series of weather disturbances crossing the state will bring an increased threat of flash flooding,” NWS said. “You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings.”

This includes the cities of:

Alton

Beaver

Big Water

Brian Head

Bryce Canyon City

Bullfrog

Cedar City

Circleville

Cove Fort

Escalante

Fish Lake

Hanksville

Hurricane

Ivins

Joes Valley

Kanab

Koosharem

Loa

Milford

Panguitch

Richfield

Salina

St. George

Springdale

Torrey

“Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop,” NWS said.

Meanwhile, in a long-range forecast, decaying Hurricane Hilary could be the first tropical storm to hit the L.A. basin since 1939, according to KSL TV meteorologist Matthew Johnson.

He said models are predicting 6” to 9” of rain in southern California mountains. He said a swath of rain will also impact Nevada and Utah early next week as well.