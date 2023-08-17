Capitol Reef campground evacuated due to flooding

TORREY, Utah — A campsite was evacuated in Capitol Reef National Park in Torrey, Utah due to flash flooding in the area.

According to Shauna Cotrell, Vistor Services Program Manager, Sulphur creek flooded – impacting a portion of the Fruita campground in Capitol Reef National Park.

Cotrell said the flooding closed state Route 24 for a while along with Hickman Bridge, but both have since reopened.

No structural damage has been reported, but officials are waiting for flood waters to recede to assess trail damage.

Torrey still has some thunderstorms in the area but it appears to be clearing at this time.

Cotrell said flash floods are powerful and those visiting should always check weather updates and keep safety in mind.

Flash floods were expected Thursday afternoon and multiple warnings were in place throughout the afternoon and evening.