On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Capitol Reef campground evacuated due to flooding

Aug 17, 2023, 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:35 pm

(Capitol Reef National Park)...

(Capitol Reef National Park)

(Capitol Reef National Park)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

TORREY, Utah — A campsite was evacuated in Capitol Reef National Park in Torrey, Utah due to flash flooding in the area.

According to Shauna Cotrell, Vistor Services Program Manager, Sulphur creek flooded – impacting a portion of the Fruita campground in Capitol Reef National Park.

Cotrell said the flooding closed state Route 24 for a while along with Hickman Bridge, but both have since reopened.

No structural damage has been reported, but officials are waiting for flood waters to recede to assess trail damage.

Torrey still has some thunderstorms in the area but it appears to be clearing at this time.

Cotrell said flash floods are powerful and those visiting should always check weather updates and keep safety in mind.

Wild weather peppers Utah with flash floods, severe thunderstorms

Flash floods were expected Thursday afternoon and multiple warnings were in place throughout the afternoon and evening.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

downtown resurfacing...

Katija Stjepovic

Road resurfacing begins in downtown Salt Lake City

Driving downtown Salt Lake City lately it may feel like every few blocks you run into a sign that says the road is closed.

20 hours ago

Lakeside Elementary School fans...

Shelby Lofton

Some Davis County students return to school with broken air conditioning

Students and staff at Lakeside Elementary School started the school year with a broken air conditioning system.

20 hours ago

neighborhood waters up to the thighs of 3 people walking in it...

Eliza Pace

Cedar City homes flooded in major rainstorm

CEDAR CITY, Utah —Multiple homes were damaged in a heavy rainstorm that caused flash floods in Capitol Reef National Park and Zion National Park Thursday. According to Justin Ludlow with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, water built up and the drainage backed up causing major flooding. Ludlow said 6-8 homes were affected by flooding, but […]

20 hours ago

Truck on top of a car...

Brianna Chavez

First responders say Cottonwood Heights crash led to ‘technical’ extrication

First responders that helped extricate a woman pinned underneath a pickup truck in Cottonwood Heights was "technical" and "unique," and hours of training prepared them.

20 hours ago

Brig. Gen. Michael Turley...

Gabrielle Shiozawa, KSL.com

Utah National Guard commander under investigation

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced Thursday that a Utah National Guard leader is on paid administrative leave while under investigation, but he didn't say what he is under investigation for.

20 hours ago

Jared Bridegan (courtesy of the Bridegran family)...

Eliza Pace

Ex-wife of Microsoft exec. from Utah now charged in his killing

Shanna Gardner was charged with the murder of her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan, a Utah native, Microsoft Executive, and father of four.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Capitol Reef campground evacuated due to flooding