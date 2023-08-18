On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

BACK TO SCHOOL

Some Davis County students return to school with broken air conditioning

Aug 17, 2023, 6:57 PM

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

WEST POINT, Utah — Students and staff at Lakeside Elementary School started the school year with a broken air conditioning system.

Davis School District spokesperson Chris Williams said crews discovered the air conditioning wasn’t working on August 7.

“The circuit board was fried,” he said. “Unfortunately, a circuit board is not something you pick up down at Home Depot or Lowe’s. It’s a circuit board that costs $21,000 so we had to order it out.”

The repair parts aren’t expected to arrive until mid-September.

Until then, the district is improvising with swamp coolers, portable air conditioning units, and fans stationed around the school. Williams said there’s one in each classroom.

Back to school, keeping kids cool at recess

“Every three hours, as far as these AC or swamp units go, the head custodian is changing out all the water,” he said.

The school’s fans are programmed to turn on at 3 a.m. every day to bring in cooler air. Students were also given handheld fans on the first day of school.

“It is a little not as cool, but we’re doing the best job that we can,” Williams said. “A lot of students are wearing shorts, t-shirts. We’re giving out water bottles, popsicles.”

He said the school can monitor the temperature in each room of the building.

“The health department has standards by which we follow if it gets too hot in a school, or if it’s too hot outside, we bring students in,” Williams said. “We watch those.”

The Davis County Health Department told KSL they reached out to the school district about Lakeside’s AC issues to understand the district’s plan but haven’t heard back.

A spokesperson for the department said, under Utah law, (Utah Administrative Code. R392-200 Sanitation and Safety of Schools,) the recommended temperature range for buildings is between 68-74 degrees Fahrenheit.  Exceptions are made for cases of extreme heat and extreme cold.

Williams said teachers are watching students for signs of overheating.

“Teachers are very cognizant of, we need to watch kids if they’re saying, ‘I don’t feel good,’ they do what they can,” he said.

Williams said there are other schools in the district dealing with air conditioning issues.

“We do have a junior high school, at Sunset, similar situation,” he said. “They don’t have AC in their building. We’re building a new junior high school right now. That new building will open up in two years. They’ve unfortunately grown accustomed to not having AC. Swamp coolers is the thing at that school, but that school is being replaced.”

He said there are also a few classrooms at Whitesides Elementary School that the principal described as “hot.”

“She’s contacted the district and she knows crews are working on those,” Williams said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Back to School

Granger High School welcomes students back to school...

Karah Brackin

Utah’s largest high school welcomes 830 freshmen on first day of school

Alarm clocks went off early Wednesday morning as thousands of students across the state headed back to the classroom.

2 days ago

Students at Granger High School in West Valley on Oct. 26, 2021. Enrollment numbers have changed ov...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Where have all the children gone? Utah school enrollment shows recent decline

A majority of K-12 students throughout the Beehive State will return to school this week and next, kicking off the 2023-24 school year.

2 days ago

Caroline Corning speaking with KSL TV about her promises to her parents, her communications major, ...

Tamara Vaifanua and Mary Culbertson

U of U expecting 5,000 students to arrive on campus this week

University students are moving into their new dorm rooms. with so many students arriving at once, it takes some organization and effort to make them all feel at home.

3 days ago

FILE - Beer Glass (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Talking to kids about the dangers of underage drinking

With kids heading back to school, doctors say it's a good time for parents to talk to them about the dangers of alcohol.

4 days ago

Little girl with a backpack and a big smile...

Erin Cox

Utah community helps thousands of refugee children with back-to-school supplies

The Utah community showed up in a big way to provide back to school supplies for refugee children.

7 days ago

Aariyah Aiono...

Tamara Vaifanua

Back to school also includes getting ready to drop off children at college

As parents are preparing to drop off their children at college, experts share advice on how to get them through their freshman year.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Some Davis County students return to school with broken air conditioning