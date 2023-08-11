UTAH FIREWATCH
Back to school, keeping kids cool at recess

Aug 11, 2023, 5:26 PM | Updated: 5:33 pm

BY KEN FALL


UTAH COUNTY, Utah – Dr. Benz Pimsakul has a simple reminder, “It can happen really quickly.”

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke, worrisome reactions to summer heat. For young children, hyperthermia can come on quickly, especially at recess at temperatures in the 90s or higher.

Dr. Pimsakul, a family medicine specialist with Intermountain Health said parents should have conversations with their kids and teachers. “Making sure that not just your child, but also the people that are going to be in charge of them at school are aware of those signs and symptoms,” he advised.

Those symptoms can include confusion, nausea, vomiting and headaches. Fatigue, flushing, fast or shallow breathing, and excess sweating may also be signs.

Experts say kids’ body temperatures rise faster than adults. And they sweat less, so they cool down slower.

“The most important thing is to treat the reaction by getting out of the sun,” Dr. Pimsakul said. “And then it’s mostly looking out for worsening, signs or symptoms of heatstroke. At that point, it’d be important to just get a medical professional involved.”

Dr. Pimsakul recommends students take a water bottle to school for recess, play indoors or in the shade, and be sure to dress in light clothing that provides appropriate sun protection.

