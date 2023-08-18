On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

School bus driver charged in fatal auto-pedestrian crash of Jordan High student

Aug 18, 2023, 10:04 AM | Updated: 12:13 pm

Sandy police investigate the scene of a fatal school bus and pedestrian accident on on Jan. 27. The...

Sandy police investigate the scene of a fatal school bus and pedestrian accident on on Jan. 27. The school bus driver who hit and killed the Jordan High School student now faces a charge of negligent homicide. (Ryan Sun, Deseret News)

(Ryan Sun, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SANDY, Utah — A school bus driver who hit and killed a Jordan High School student in a crosswalk earlier this year had been in six accidents since 2018, according to police.

Gary Arden Rollins, 71, of Sandy, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor, and failing to yield to a pedestrian, an infraction.

On Jan. 27, Rollins was driving a bus for the Canyons School District with 16 Hillcrest High School students on board, when he hit 15-year-old Jennifer Flores Diaz at the intersection of 8375 S. State.

Investigators say Rollins was waiting to make a left turn and Jennifer had activated the crosswalk signal button and was waiting on the sidewalk on State Street.

“After a short wait period, the light turned green, and Rollins proceeded to enter the intersection and made a left-hand turn. At the same time, (Jennifer) proceeded to walk through the marked crosswalk on a white ‘walk’ signal. Rollins failed to yield to (Jennifer) who was within the marked section of the crosswalk,” according to charging documents.

The front corner of the school bus hit Jennifer, knocking her to the ground.

“Once on the ground (she) was run over by the driver side front wheel, and the driver side rear wheel,” the charges state.

Witnesses yelled at Rollins to stop because he hit someone, then yelled at him to move the bus because Jennifer was partially trapped underneath the rear wheel when it stopped, according to the charges. But after releasing the brake, causing the bus to roll backward, Rollins drove forward and ran over Jennifer a third time.

“Video analysis confirmed that Rollins was holding a route map in his hands and reviewed it multiple times during the drive. While waiting at the red light, video showed that Rollins reviewed the route map, then set it aside to proceed through the intersection after the light turned green,” the charges state.

Investigators say as he was turning, Rollins’ attention was on the vehicles stopped at the light and not the portion of the crosswalk that Jennifer was in.

Police say Rollins has been involved in six accidents causing property damage while driving a school bus since 2018.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Fremont River Trail in Capitol Reef National Park is closed due to damage from Thursday's flash...

Larry D. Curtis and Josh Ellis

Flood watch issued for southern Utah; southwestern US prepares for Hurricane Hilary

Portions of central and southern Utah, including popular recreation areas, are under a flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service ahead of a monsoon surge that will push into the state.

12 hours ago

Unfinished pickleball court. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

Utahns Get Gephardt after spending thousands on unfinished sport courts

Multiple homeowners paid thousands to have sports courts installed, but little to no work has been done. They decided to Get Gephardt to investigate.   

12 hours ago

Officers respond to the scene of a shooting in the morning of Aug. 18, 2023. (Salt Lake City Police...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Woman shot in domestic violence incident in Salt Lake City

One man is in custody following a domestic violence-related shooting early Friday, according to police.

12 hours ago

A deputy with the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office was nearly hit when a box truck collided with ano...

Andrew Adams

Dash camera footage captures Sanpete County box truck collision that injured deputy

Troopers urged drivers to make sure they are alert and focused behind the wheel as they released dash camera footage that captured a box truck collision that injured a sheriff’s deputy earlier this month.

12 hours ago

3 people stand in flood water up to their thighs...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Cedar City gets pummeled by rains: flooding homes, hospital and prison

Cleanup is underway from flooding in Cedar City and Enoch, leaving a mess in homes, on city streets and even in the hospital and jail.

2 days ago

A family from Delta, Utah said they were shown love and support from locals when they had no place ...

Ashley Moser

Utah family shown ‘Aloha Spirit’ staying in Maui shelter after vacation rental burns down

A family from Delta, Utah said they were shown love and support from locals when they had no place to go following the fire in Lahaina.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

School bus driver charged in fatal auto-pedestrian crash of Jordan High student