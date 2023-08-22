On The Site:
Conditions are right for a tornado in Utah today, here’s what that means

Aug 22, 2023, 11:11 AM

(National Weather Service SLC)...

(National Weather Service SLC)

(National Weather Service SLC)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City issued a forecast with a 2% chance of a tornado hitting Utah Tuesday.

The chart from the weather service shows a long vertical tornado outlook area stretching from Logan to St. George. Within that area, there is a 2% chance that a tornado could develop within 25 miles of any city within the area in green.

The chances of a tornado forming are low, but not zero.

Tornadoes are ranked on the Fujita Damage Intensity Scale as follows:

F0 – F1 Weak Tornado
F2 – F3 Strong Tornado
F4 – F5 Violent Tornado

Tornadoes in Utah are rare, but the Beehive State averages about two tornadoes per year, with only one F2 or stronger tornado every seven years. 

The most destructive tornado in Utah’s history hit Utah on Aug. 11, 1999. The tornado, ranked an F2, touched down in Salt Lake City and tore up downtown in a matter of 10 minutes.

That tornado traveled from 1300 West and 400 South hitting the Delta Center, Temple Square, the Capitol, Memory Grove and finally the Avenues. It damaged more than 300 buildings and homes. The tornado killed one person, injured more than 80 people, and caused more than $170 million in damages.

