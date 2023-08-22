Conditions are right for a tornado in Utah today, here’s what that means

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City issued a forecast with a 2% chance of a tornado hitting Utah Tuesday.

The chart from the weather service shows a long vertical tornado outlook area stretching from Logan to St. George. Within that area, there is a 2% chance that a tornado could develop within 25 miles of any city within the area in green.

You might be wondering, how might I prepare❓ – Monitor the forecast ahead of time

– Have multiple ways of receiving warnings

– Know where to seek shelter during inclement weather Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! (3/3) #utwx pic.twitter.com/kyyZnuHone — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 21, 2023

The chances of a tornado forming are low, but not zero.

Tornadoes are ranked on the Fujita Damage Intensity Scale as follows:

F0 – F1 Weak Tornado

F2 – F3 Strong Tornado

F4 – F5 Violent Tornado

Tornadoes in Utah are rare, but the Beehive State averages about two tornadoes per year, with only one F2 or stronger tornado every seven years.

Thunderstorms will likely develop this afternoon and evening. Isolated pockets of heavy rain with a chance to see some low-end supercells. Ingredients are there to see a funnel cloud and maybe even an isolated tornado. #utwx ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/8iP7Xtg3Kb — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) August 22, 2023

The most destructive tornado in Utah’s history hit Utah on Aug. 11, 1999. The tornado, ranked an F2, touched down in Salt Lake City and tore up downtown in a matter of 10 minutes.

That tornado traveled from 1300 West and 400 South hitting the Delta Center, Temple Square, the Capitol, Memory Grove and finally the Avenues. It damaged more than 300 buildings and homes. The tornado killed one person, injured more than 80 people, and caused more than $170 million in damages.