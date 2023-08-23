On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ROAD TO ZERO

UHP looking for drowsy drivers as children head back to school

Aug 22, 2023, 6:50 PM | Updated: 7:54 pm

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY KATIJA STJEPOVIC


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The third week in August is drowsy driving awareness week in Utah.

The Utah Highway Patrol wants drivers to know that troopers are looking for tired drivers.

Energy drinks, coffee, or soda pop – the fact of the matter is there is no substitute for sleep when it comes to fatigued driving.

“You don’t remember the last couple miles that you have driven, your mind is somewhere else you notice that you are fluctuating speeds, you are moving out of your lanes,” Sgt. Brian Peterson from the Utah Highway Patrol said.

Peterson says those who sleep six hours or less are three times more likely to be involved in a crash.

“Your perception changes, you are slower to react to potential hazards in the roads, to other vehicles,  which obviously causes a problem when driving a car at 70 miles an hour down the freeway,” he added.

The Centers for Disease Control said being awake for more than 18 hours has the same effect on your body as having a blood alcohol content level of .10 percent. That’s double the legal limit in Utah.

Now that school is back in session, that puts more children at school crossing zones in danger.

So ‘when in doubt, sleep it out’.

Peterson said, “We are going to see more kids on the roadways, on sidewalks walking to and from school. Statistically, it shows that people that work swing shifts and graveyard shifts are fatigued when they’re driving home from work and those are the times that kids are going to be out on the roadways.”

School Districts around the state asked drivers to pay attention to the red flashing lights and the extended stop signs on school buses.

Paul Berjera, Jordan School District’s director of transportation said, “I think people are in a hurry, and they just want to get from point ‘A’ to point ‘B.’”

The district provided video from various school buses that show drivers ignoring the red flashing lights and stop signs.

If you have to ask yourself “Am I too tired to drive” odds are you probably are. Take a nap or postpone your drive, it’s just not worth the risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Road to Zero

A deputy with the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office was nearly hit when a box truck collided with ano...

Andrew Adams

Dash camera footage captures Sanpete County box truck collision that injured deputy

Troopers urged drivers to make sure they are alert and focused behind the wheel as they released dash camera footage that captured a box truck collision that injured a sheriff’s deputy earlier this month.

5 days ago

two trucks, one turned on its side...

Larry D. Curtis and Michael Houck, KSL TV

1 killed in St. George collision, 1 man arrested

One man is dead and another driver is in police custody after a collision in St. George Tuesday.

8 days ago

UHP State Trooper Car file 121222...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Motorcyclist arrested after racing 139 mph on I-15 freeway, trooper says

A motorcyclist was arrested Monday night after troopers say he was racing another car on the freeway and going nearly 140 mph.

22 days ago

Prius at crash site. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Brianna Chavez

UHP urges drivers to be cautious after two deadly crashes Saturday night

Utah Highway Patrol urging drivers to be mindful of their surroundings before getting behind the wheel after two fatal crashes Saturday night.

24 days ago

Three died when a car hit this tree and burst into flames...

Cary Schwanitz

3 killed after car hits tree in Salt Lake City, police say

The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed three adults late Saturday.

24 days ago

Karl Campbell's truck...

Andrew Adams

Wrong-way collision survivor urges drivers to avoid alcohol

A driver hit in a wrong-way collision earlier in the week urged drivers Friday to keep a close eye out for on-coming traffic while staying sober behind the wheel.

26 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

UHP looking for drowsy drivers as children head back to school