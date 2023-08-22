19 Utah arrests made for internet crimes against children

SALT LAKE CITY — A statewide undercover operation, Operation Digital Siege, was conducted by the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The results identified 19 offenders that are now behind bars.

The siege took place on August 16th and 19th of 2023. Officials said the purpose of the effort was to identify, locate and arrest offenders who use the internet to entice, exploit and traffic children.

17 local, state and federal government agencies participated across Northern and Southern Utah — including the Utah Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

Over 70 total task force agents participated in the four-day operation. They posed on the internet undercover to engage with suspects. Specifically, officials highlighted suspects that showed signs of a sexual desire to meet with children.

For the offenders who distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material, warrants were issued and their homes were searched.

The 19 offenders face multiple types of sexual charges.