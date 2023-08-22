On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
CRIME

Alleged Utah drug lord and 27 co-defendants arrested after three years in hiding

Aug 22, 2023, 5:37 PM | Updated: 5:44 pm

Llobani Fedrico Figueroa (Salt Lake County)...

Llobani Fedrico Figueroa (Salt Lake County)

(Salt Lake County)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah fugitive and alleged drug lord, who had been in hiding for three years, was arrested after being involved in a fatal crash in early August.

Llobani Fredrigco Figueroa, 32, of Magna, Utah, known also as “Pablo” was initially indicted for distributing methamphetamine in February 2020. Court documents of the indictment alleged that he distributed at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Figueroa didn’t appear in court for the indictment until August 8, 2023, after finally being arrested by federal agents.

The indictment is now 18 counts of multiple drug charges served to Figueroa and his 27 co-defendants, many of whom were also taken into custody in early August. At the time of the bust, the group possessed over 37,000 grams of illegal drugs.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Figueroa was the leader of a major drug trafficking conspiracy. He’s also a known member of the LaRaza gang, which makes Figueroa’s organization another instance of massive drug-related crimes involving the gang in Utah.

The indictment states that Figueroa and the defendants conspired to distribute multiple narcotics, including 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, from December 2022 to August 2023.

During that period, undercover agents made controlled purchases of narcotics from different distributors working for Figueroa’s organization as part of their investigation. A total of eight different government agencies were involved jointly in the case, including the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The DA’s office said that Figueroa was the primary channel for multiple Californian and Mexico-based operations to supply distributors in Utah.

Court documents say that when Figueroa was arrested, he possessed more than $300,000 in cash, three Glock firearms with ammunition, 3.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 328 grams of heroin, 1.6 pounds of “crack” cocaine, and 409 grams of powder cocaine.

One of the main co-defendants in the case, Lorena Inez Herrera, 40, was in possession of more than 46 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 37 pounds of cocaine. Another Lopez-Perez, 21, possessed approximately 700 grams of methamphetamine, over 240 grams of heroin, 189 grams of cocaine, over $15,000 in cash and a loaded firearm.

Many of the defendants have alias names or nicknames. Herrera was also known as Lorena Duran and Melissa Valencia. One co-defended arrested, Christopher Kin Chun, 25, was known as “Sinner” or “C Kin.” Also listed as a main conspirator was Isaac David Valedez, 39.

Figueroa and some of the members of the conspiracy allegedly rented residences on a short-term basis. They were referred to as “trap houses,” where the members housed the drugs they intended to sell. Authorities have not detailed where any of these specific rentals are located.

Figueroa’s arraignment concluded on August 21 and a trial date will later be scheduled.

The remaining defendants in the indictment are as follows:

  1. Isaac David Valdez, 39, of Salt Lake City
  2. Steven Kay Langley, aka Steven Vernon Johnson, 55, of Ennis, Montana
  3. Tammie Lynn Salstrom, aka Tammie Lynn Tumsuden, 51, of Ennis, Montana
  4. Brandon Leon Simmons, aka, Adam Lee Evans, 42, of North Salt Lake, Utah
  5. Irineo Brito, aka’s Neo Brito, and Neo Trujillo, 42, of Salt Lake City, Utah
  6. Glen Anthony Witham, 62, of Salt Lake City, Utah
  7. Jon Tyler Pearson, aka’s Treetop, Droopee, 34, of West Jordan, Utah
  8. Monique Maria Garcia, 45, of West Valley City, Utah
  9. Buff Joseph Boss, 46, of Heber, Utah
  10. Coty Lee Stiehl, 44, of Murray, Utah
  11. Kimberly Sue Stubbs, 50, of Clarkston, Utah
  12. Irene Mary McIntosh, aka Irene Douglas, 35, of Salt Lake City, Utah
  13. Harold Brent Larsen, 66, of Gusher, Utah
  14. Paul Casey Krehbiel, 38, of Murray, Utah
  15. Kimberly Johnson, 38, of Salt Lake City, Utah
  16. Jack Eugene Lamb, 42, of Salt Lake City, Utah
  17. Anthony Vincent Barbera, 42, of Salt Lake City, Utah
  18. Crystal Ann Beck, 42, of Heber City, Utah
  19. Travis K. Hansen, aka’s Christopher J. Stevens, and Chris Steven, 53, of Park City, Utah
  20. Mary Emilia Herrera, 41, of Salt Lake City, Utah
  21. Jessica Archuletta, 32, of West Valley City, Utah
  22. Alisha Nicole Brown-Reinsimar, 43, of West Valley City, Utah
  23. Cree Williams, 43, of Salt Lake City, Utah
  24. Megan Olmos, 40, of Stansbury Park, Utah

Alleged Utah drug lord and 27 co-defendants arrested after three years in hiding