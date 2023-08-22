On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

As Utah’s meteorological summer closes on a wet note, what’s in store for fall?

Aug 22, 2023, 5:13 PM | Updated: 5:15 pm

Guardsman Pass changing colors last fall...

Changing fall leaves on Guardsman Pass in Cottonwood Canyon Sept. 27, 2022. Meteorological fall begins Sept. 1, but it’s uncertain if it will be a wet, dry or near normal season in Utah. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM 


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — What started as a particularly dry summer in Utah, after a record-breaking snow collection season, has quickly changed over the past few weeks, and that trend could continue into fall, according to a long-range forecast published last week.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center released its first three-month outlook for September, October, and November, the months that compose meteorological fall, on Thursday.

The forecast, based on a mixture of current trends and historic data in similar situations, lists all of Utah in “equal chances,” meaning there’s no clear signal whether it will be wetter, drier or close to normal throughout the duration of the season. All three scenarios have about a 33% probability of coming to fruition.

 

NWS long-range probabilities for temperature and precipitation

These maps show the long-range probabilities for temperature, left, and precipitation, right, for the meteorological fall months of September, October and November. Utah is listed as having a higher probability of above-normal temperatures, but its precipitation expectations aren’t clear. (Photo: National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center)

This follows a trend of the center’s other recent seasonal outlooks when it comes to Utah precipitation.

Yet the autumn outlook could mean plenty of precipitation is still to come. That’s because fall is traditionally when rain and snow return, especially in Utah’s northern half. Salt Lake City normally collects 3.64 inches of precipitation during the season, more than 1½ inches its summer normal.

The center’s outlook lists Utah as having a 40% to 50% probability of above-normal temperatures, as well. The state will still continue to gradually cool down as a result of the changing seasons.

Behind the uncertainties

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook, released a few weeks ahead of the season’s start, also listed most of the state as having equal chances when it comes to precipitation because the emerging El Niño oceanic pattern led to speculation that Utah’s monsoon season would be delayed and possibility diminished.

That is how Utah’s summer ultimately started, as its June and July statewide precipitation average, combined, ended up 0.45 inches below the 20th century normal, according to National Centers for Environmental Information data. Meteorological spring ended on a dry note, as well.

It switched at the beginning of August, as scattered monsoonal storms produced an entire month’s and season’s-worth of rain right off the bat in several communities. These types of storms are expected to continue through the end of August and into September, according to the Climate Prediction Center’s more near-term outlooks.

But El Niño is also a driving factor behind the precipitation uncertainties throughout fall, says John Wilson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office. This is when the Pacific trade winds weaken, sending warmer water toward the Western U.S. and adjusting the Pacific jet stream.

historical trend of an El Nino pattern

This graphic shows the historical trend of an El Niño pattern on North America. Meteorologists believe that this pattern will return for this winter. (Photo: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

The traditional El Niño model produces all sorts of scenarios in Utah weather as compared to more predictable outcomes in other parts of the country, much like La Niña. This pattern strengthens during the winter.

“There’s either a strong signal, somewhat of a moderate signal or a weak signal depending on where you are in the country, with what El Niño generally does. Unfortunately, across Utah, it’s a rather weak signal,” he said. “It can really go either way.”

In turn, the fall outlook says every precipitation outcome is in play for the season. El Niño’s signal is much stronger in other parts of the West, generally leading to drier-than-normal conditions in the Pacific Northwest and wetter-than-normal conditions in the Southwest. This year’s fall outlook calls for drier conditions in the Pacific Northwest, while most of the Southwest is also listed as having equal chances.

Why fall matters in Utah

Meteorological fall certainly isn’t as important for Utah’s water supply as the winter, but it still can play a key role. It’s normally when precipitation returns after the drier summer, improving soil moisture conditions ahead of the next snowpack buildup. This leads to a more efficient spring runoff.

Autumn is already off to a good start before it even begins because Utah’s soil moisture levels are well above the median for late-August as a result of last winter’s record snowpack and August precipitation. Utah’s reservoir system remains 79% full after topping out at 86% last month following this spring’s efficient runoff.

“That means we have a leg up on next year, which we’re very excited about,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said last week.

Wilson says that normal fall precipitation can also lessen wildfire risks, which is also why it matters. Utah’s wildfire season typically ends in October, but it had become more year-round in recent years, with a mixture of drought and increasing seasonal temperatures.

He adds it’s also way too early to know what this fall means in terms of winter, other than the probabilities are low that Utah will repeat its record snowpack. But that, too, is a bit of a mystery right now — much like the fall outlook.

“We can’t really say with confidence that we will be very wet, very dry or somewhere in between,” Wilson said. “There’s just a lot of uncertainty.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

(National Weather Service SLC)...

Eliza Pace

Conditions are right for a tornado in Utah today, here’s what that means

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City issued a forecast with a 2% chance of a tornado hitting Utah Tuesday.

18 hours ago

A line of storms rolls through Salt Lake Valley on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Spenser Heaps/ Deseret...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Flood watches, wind advisories issued as Hilary’s remnants eke past Utah

Several flood and high wind advisories remain in effect throughout Utah most of Monday, and even into Tuesday, as the remnants of Hurricane Hilary move through parts of Utah.

2 days ago

Rocky Mountain Power and emergency crews respond after a construction crane hit power lines on 900 ...

Michael Houck

Rocky Mountain Power prepares for storm left by Hurricane Hilary

Utah power crews are getting ready for a major storm heading to the state on Monday. 

3 days ago

Sandbags were stacked at the Intermountain hospital in Cedar City as the area expected more floodin...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Cedar City braces for more flash flooding

Preparations were underway Friday for flash flooding in parts of Southern Utah, as communities like Cedar City work to make sure they don’t get a repeat of what the storms brought Thursday.

5 days ago

Hurricane Hilary...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

UPDATE: How much will tropical storm Hilary impact Utah?

UPDATE: Hilary has been downgraded to a tropical storm since this article was published. Though, it still poses major threats to some areas of deadly rainfall along the western U.S.. Estimates on its impact in Utah as detailed below should still be precautioned. SALT LAKE CITY — Hurricane Hilary is expected to provide significant rainfall […]

5 days ago

The Fremont River Trail in Capitol Reef National Park is closed due to damage from Thursday's flash...

Larry D. Curtis and Josh Ellis, KSL TV

Flood watch issued for southern Utah; southwestern US prepares for Hurricane Hilary

Portions of central and southern Utah, including popular recreation areas, are under a flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service ahead of a monsoon surge that will push into the state.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

As Utah’s meteorological summer closes on a wet note, what’s in store for fall?