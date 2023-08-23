On The Site:
CRIME

Man injured in SLC shooting, police seek suspect

Aug 23, 2023, 11:15 AM

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash near 755 South (SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023).

(SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening near 900 West and 1000 North.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department, an investigation began at 9:24 p.m. when police received a 911 call reporting a shooting.

Officers responded to the area and found a man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the man to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police said the man is expected to survive.

Officers including the K9 Unit and Pioneer Bike Squad searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Officers believe the suspect and victim got into an argument, possibly over personal property, prior to the shooting.

Police did not release any information about the suspect, but said detectives are continuing to follow-up on this case and are asking the person involved to turn themselves in.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Man injured in SLC shooting, police seek suspect