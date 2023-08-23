One killed in West Jordan plane crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One person was killed in a small plane crash in West Jordan Wednesday.

According to Detective Alondra Zavala, the plane crashed near New Bingham Road by Airport Road and 7800 South and roads are currently closed in the area.

The person killed has not been identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement,

“A single-engine Cassutt crashed near South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan, Utah, around 12 p.m. local time on Wednesday, August 23. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.”

An investigation is being conducted.

No other details were available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.