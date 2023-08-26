Arizona hiker found dead in Bryce Canyon National Park

BRYCE, Utah — A woman from Arizona was found dead after being reported missing Friday afternoon, authorities say.

The Bryce Canyon National Park Service said 64-year-old Jeanne Roblez Howell of Flagstaff, Arizona, was reported overdue at 7 p.m. after disappearing from a 2 p.m. hike on the Fairyland Loop trail.

Park officials began to search for Howell with the help of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“The body of Ms. Howell was discovered at 1:30 a.m. on August 26 within Campbell Canyon, approximately a mile east of the Fairyland Loop,” the park service press release stated. “She was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Garfield County medical examiner.”

Park officials report a thunderstorm occurred in the area with signs of flash flooding along the 8-mile Fairyland Loop trail. However, officials do not say if the flooding was the cause of Howell’s death or played a factor in it.

“This is a tragic event, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the victim’s friends and family,” said Allana Olbrich, Bryce Canyon superintendent, “I also want to express the park’s appreciation for the support we’ve received from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety.”