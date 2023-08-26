On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SEARCH & RESCUES

Arizona hiker found dead in Bryce Canyon National Park

Aug 26, 2023, 5:37 PM | Updated: 5:38 pm

(FILE) - Bryce Canyon National Park Sign...

(FILE) - Bryce Canyon National Park Sign

(FILE)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

BRYCE, Utah — A woman from Arizona was found dead after being reported missing Friday afternoon, authorities say.

The Bryce Canyon National Park Service said 64-year-old Jeanne Roblez Howell of Flagstaff, Arizona, was reported overdue at 7 p.m. after disappearing from a 2 p.m. hike on the Fairyland Loop trail.

Park officials began to search for Howell with the help of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“The body of Ms. Howell was discovered at 1:30 a.m. on August 26 within Campbell Canyon, approximately a mile east of the Fairyland Loop,” the park service press release stated. “She was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Garfield County medical examiner.”

Park officials report a thunderstorm occurred in the area with signs of flash flooding along the 8-mile Fairyland Loop trail. However, officials do not say if the flooding was the cause of Howell’s death or played a factor in it.

“This is a tragic event, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the victim’s friends and family,” said Allana Olbrich, Bryce Canyon superintendent, “I also want to express the park’s appreciation for the support we’ve received from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Search & Rescues

Three Utahns that are in Hawaii, Wade Russell (left) Cait Clawson and Swayze (middile, and Roger Be...

Brianna Chavez

Members of Utah Task Force deployed to Maui to help with search, rescue efforts

Members of Utah Task Force 1 are in Maui as they are doing all they can to help families find their loved ones.

7 days ago

...

Eliza Pace, Michael Houck, and Andrew Adams KSL TV

UPDATE: Family calls off search and rescue in Utah County, officials say

A family called off the need for search and rescue crews after saying they were stuck on a Utah County trail.

11 days ago

Utah DPS crews helping SLCo SAR with an air evacuation after two hikers were stuck in Little Cotton...

Michael Houck

Father, son rescued after being stuck for 24 hours on Little Cottonwood Canyon trail

Two hikers need rescuing after getting lost on a trail in Little Cottonwood Canyon over the weekend.

18 days ago

Police lights...

Michael Houck

Body of Nevada man found near Minersville Reservoir

A Nevada man who went missing after swimming at a Utah reservoir was found dead on Friday.

29 days ago

Grandeur Peak...

Cimaron Neugebauer and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Dog dies after hiking with dehydrated hiker on Grandeur Peak

A dehydrated hiker summited Grandeur Peak with their dog on Tuesday, where it eventually died.

1 month ago

A hiker passes an information sign at the start of the Lake Blanche Trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon ...

Michael Houck

Climber hospitalized after falling 100 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon

A man is in critical condition after falling about 100 feet while climbing above Lake Blanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon Saturday morning.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Arizona hiker found dead in Bryce Canyon National Park