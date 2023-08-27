2-year-old survives falling out of 3rd story window into flowerbed, police say

MURRAY, Utah — A toddler survived a 3-story fall from an apartment window with little injuries Saturday afternoon.

Murray police Sgt. Martin Barlow told KSL TV they were called at approximately 2:50 p.m. to an apartment complex near 130 Fireclay Avenue.

Barlow said the 2-year-old girl was playing inside and pushed too hard against a window screen, causing her to fall from the 3rd story of the building.

He said the girl landed on a flowerbed and only suffered minor scrapes.

The girl was transported to a local hospital by ambulance as a precaution. A medical helicopter was on standby but was not needed.