On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Officials: Search and Rescue operation cancelled, no injuries reported

Apr 23, 2024, 4:26 PM | Updated: 5:04 pm

lights on top of a police vehicle in the dark...

FILE — Police lights (Grand County)

(Grand County)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

TOQUERVILLE, Washington County — Officials report minor injuries following Tuesday’s brief search and rescue operation near Toquerville Falls.

According to Sgt. Darrell Cashin, the Washington County search and rescue liaison, a Jeep rolled off  Toquerville Falls Road, leading to “bumps and scrapes” for the female driver. She was the only occupant.

A recovery operation is underway Tuesday afternoon for the stranded Jeep, according to Cashin.

Officials were notified of the crash Tuesday afternoon, following an alert from a “crash detection alarm,” Cashin said. The area was difficult to access, with a road that “has been washed out for years.”

An aerial ambulance was initially sent to the scene as a precaution but was canceled after no life-threatening injuries were reported, according to Cashin.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The second episode of The Letter's second season, "Ripple Effect," details the second man killed in...

Amy Donaldson, KSL Podcasts

Sense of dread precedes second 1982 Millcreek Canyon murder

The second episode of The Letter's second season, "Ripple Effect," details the second man killed in a double murder outside a Millcreek Canyon restaurant in 1982.

1 hour ago

(KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

SLCPD is warning of potential travel impact ahead of NHL in Utah party on Wednesday

The Salt Lake City Police Department is warning of potential travel impacts ahead of Wednesday's NHL in Utah party. 

2 hours ago

On Tuesday, KSL TV spoke with members of the Salt Lake City Fire Department as they participated in...

Karah Brackin

Training and inspiring the next generation of firefighters

A lot of training is required for fightfighters, who have to be able to handle high-stress situations at any time of the day.

4 hours ago

Granger High School (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

UPDATE: Students shot at with pellet gun at Granger High School in ‘altercation’

Three students were shot on Granger High School's campus on Tuesday. 

5 hours ago

One person is in critical condition after they were ejected from the motorcycle they were riding in...

Eliza Pace

One in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Snow Canyon

One person is in critical condition after they were ejected from the motorcycle they were riding in a crash.

5 hours ago

Dan Reynolds and Imagine Dragons guitarist...

MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds talks new album ‘Loom’ — with tour to include Salt Lake City

The ambiguity of Imagine Dragons' next album starts from the cover. Two figures stand in the distance separated by a dawning sun. Or is it setting?

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Officials: Search and Rescue operation cancelled, no injuries reported