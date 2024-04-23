Officials: Search and Rescue operation cancelled, no injuries reported

TOQUERVILLE, Washington County — Officials report minor injuries following Tuesday’s brief search and rescue operation near Toquerville Falls.

According to Sgt. Darrell Cashin, the Washington County search and rescue liaison, a Jeep rolled off Toquerville Falls Road, leading to “bumps and scrapes” for the female driver. She was the only occupant.

A recovery operation is underway Tuesday afternoon for the stranded Jeep, according to Cashin.

Officials were notified of the crash Tuesday afternoon, following an alert from a “crash detection alarm,” Cashin said. The area was difficult to access, with a road that “has been washed out for years.”

An aerial ambulance was initially sent to the scene as a precaution but was canceled after no life-threatening injuries were reported, according to Cashin.