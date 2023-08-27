On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Garfield County officials urge hikers to be prepared after death in Bryce Canyon National Park

Aug 27, 2023, 5:01 PM

Fairyland Loop Trail on Friday as the rain started to pour on the trail. (Courtesy: Terri Bush)...

Fairyland Loop Trail on Friday as the rain started to pour on the trail. (Courtesy: Terri Bush)

(Courtesy: Terri Bush)

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Local officials are asking hikers to come prepared after an Arizona woman went missing in Bryce Canyon National Park and was found dead.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Joseph Adams said they believe the woman, Jeanne Howell, 64, was likely an experienced hiker.

“She was supposed to meet up with her family on Saturday, but she got there a day early and wanted to do a solo hike,” Adams said.

Officials say Howell was wearing a Garmin GPS tracking device, which allowed search and rescue teams to find her. While her death is still under investigation, Adams said weather was likely a contributing factor.

Arizona hiker found dead in Bryce Canyon National Park

With the Labor Day weekend approaching, officials are urging hikers to be prepared, especially as monsoon season continues.

Adams said to always have a plan. Make sure someone who’s not hiking with you knows what trial you’ll be taking and what time you’re hoping to be back.

“If you’ve planned for a couple of hours hike, you should overpack,” he said. “Bring more than enough water, more than enough food, enough that can sustain you in case you are (out) longer than you anticipate.”

Terri Bush of Brigham City visited Bryce Canyon on Friday and hiked the Fairyland Loop Trail for the first time.

“It was really beautiful in the morning. Mostly blue skies, just a handful of clouds,” she said. “I had read in the forecast that there was possibly going be rain later in the day.”

The rain did eventually come. Despite getting soaked, Bush said she remembers feeling glad she wasn’t caught in the lower areas of the trail. So, when Bush read about Howell, who was found dead a mile east of the trail, she felt “sick.”

Fairyland Loop Trail on Friday as the rain started to pour on the trail. (Courtesy: Terri Bush)

“I would go back and hike again, but knowing it had been where we had just been was really shocking and sad,” Bush said.

Adams encourages hikers to stay on the designated trails. He also said hikers should make sure they have weather alerts turned on.

“Make sure that you’re checking the weather, and if you are getting flash flood warnings or severe storm warnings, make sure you take those seriously and plan accordingly,” Adams said.

For more tips, click you can check out the Trails Foundation of Northern Utah website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

A photo of Mary Jane Canyon with water. ( Courtesy of former GCSAR member G. Sherrill)...

Michael Houck

Hiker and dog rescued from flash flood in Mary Jane Canyon

A woman and her dog were carried about 200 feet by a flash flood in Mary Jane Canyon on Thursday evening.

22 hours ago

(FILE) - Bryce Canyon National Park Sign...

Michael Houck

Arizona hiker found dead in Bryce Canyon National Park

An Arizona woman was found dead early Saturday morning after being reported missing Friday afternoon, authorities say.

2 days ago

World famous delicate arch in red rock covered by snow...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Economic output of Utah’s national parks reaches $2.6 billion, among 5 best nationally

Visitation to Utah's national parks sparked a total economic output of about $2.6 billion in 2022, a slight increase from the previous year and the third-highest in the nation, according to a new report from the National Park Service.

3 days ago

A male bobolink stands on top of a shrub near its nest, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Denton, Neb. Nor...

Associated Press

North American grassland birds in peril, spurring all-out effort to save birds and their habitat

When Reed Cammack hears the first meadowlark of spring, he knows his family has made it through another cold, snowy winter on the South Dakota prairie. Nothing’s better, he says, than hearing the birds light up the area with song at sunrise.

3 days ago

map of planned inland port...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah board approves 4th inland port location amid environmental concerns

Utah's inland port system is officially growing, despite concerns raised about its newest project.

4 days ago

This image shows a dog killed by a mountain goat...

Shelby Lofton

Mountain goats gore, kill three dogs in one month on Mount Timpanogos

Hikers have a warning for pet owners after mountain goats killed three dogs in front of their owners in just one month.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Garfield County officials urge hikers to be prepared after death in Bryce Canyon National Park