Utah gymnastics program under review

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah issued a statement to the media after Deseret News reported the school’s gymnastics program is under review.

Coach Tom Farden is accused of verbally and emotionally abusing athletes, while others have defended him.

The university has engaged an outside entity — Kansas City law firm Husch Blackwell — to conduct the review that has included interviews with students, the parents of athletes and Utah gymnastics staffers.

“The firm specializes in issues facing colleges and universities, including conducting independent investigations and culture and climate reviews of sport programs,” Deseret.com reported.

Through a spokesman the University of Utah said:

The well-being and safety of our student-athletes are of the utmost importance to the university and the athletics department, and we are committed to our student-athletes feeling respected, supported and safe. When issues are brought to our attention, it is our practice to conduct a thorough review to ensure that our practices and policies are being followed. I can confirm that an outside independent review of our gymnastics program has been underway.