Body recovered from Battle Creek Falls in Utah County

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Search and rescue crews have recovered a body from the area of Battle Creek Falls above Pleasant Grove.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the recovery efforts Friday morning.

Deputies have not released any identifying information about the victim.

Cannon told KSL.com investigators are at the scene to determine how the person died. He noted the falls have been the scene for several search and rescue efforts in the past.

