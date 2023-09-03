Hiker airlifted to hospital after 20-foot-drop near Snowbasin
Sep 2, 2023, 6:03 PM
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A woman was hospitalized after falling off a ledge near the top of Mount Ogden Saturday afternoon.
Sgt. Endsley with Weber County Sheriff’s Office told KSL a woman in her 20s fell about 20 feet onto some rocks near Snowbasin.
Endsley said the hiker fell near an area with a radio antenna tower and a helipad.
He said the woman suffered a head injury, arm fracture, lacerations, and heavy bleeding. She was transported by a medical helicopter to a local hospital in an unknown condition.