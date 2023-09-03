On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SEARCH & RESCUES

Hiker airlifted to hospital after 20-foot-drop near Snowbasin

Sep 2, 2023, 6:03 PM

FILE PHOTO...

FILE PHOTO

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A woman was hospitalized after falling off a ledge near the top of Mount Ogden Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Endsley with Weber County Sheriff’s Office told KSL a woman in her 20s fell about 20 feet onto some rocks near Snowbasin.

Endsley said the hiker fell near an area with a radio antenna tower and a helipad.

He said the woman suffered a head injury, arm fracture, lacerations, and heavy bleeding. She was transported by a medical helicopter to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

KSL 5 TV Live

Search & Rescues

A photo of Mary Jane Canyon with water. ( Courtesy of former GCSAR member G. Sherrill)...

Michael Houck

Hiker and dog rescued from flash flood in Mary Jane Canyon

A woman and her dog were carried about 200 feet by a flash flood in Mary Jane Canyon on Thursday evening.

7 days ago

Fairyland Loop Trail on Friday as the rain started to pour on the trail. (Courtesy: Terri Bush)...

Brianna Chavez and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Garfield County officials urge hikers to be prepared after death in Bryce Canyon National Park

Local officials are asking hikers to come prepared after an Arizona woman went missing in Bryce Canyon and was found dead. 

7 days ago

(FILE) - Bryce Canyon National Park Sign...

Michael Houck

Arizona hiker found dead in Bryce Canyon National Park

An Arizona woman was found dead early Saturday morning after being reported missing Friday afternoon, authorities say.

8 days ago

Three Utahns that are in Hawaii, Wade Russell (left) Cait Clawson and Swayze (middile, and Roger Be...

Brianna Chavez

Members of Utah Task Force deployed to Maui to help with search, rescue efforts

Members of Utah Task Force 1 are in Maui as they are doing all they can to help families find their loved ones.

14 days ago

...

Eliza Pace, Michael Houck, and Andrew Adams KSL TV

UPDATE: Family calls off search and rescue in Utah County, officials say

A family called off the need for search and rescue crews after saying they were stuck on a Utah County trail.

18 days ago

Utah DPS crews helping SLCo SAR with an air evacuation after two hikers were stuck in Little Cotton...

Michael Houck

Father, son rescued after being stuck for 24 hours on Little Cottonwood Canyon trail

Two hikers need rescuing after getting lost on a trail in Little Cottonwood Canyon over the weekend.

25 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Hiker airlifted to hospital after 20-foot-drop near Snowbasin