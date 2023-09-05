Olympus High School lockdown lifted, ‘student detained’

HOLLADAY, Utah — Olympus High School lifted a lockdown protocol Tuesday at approximately 11:40 a.m.

The lockdown was in place due to “suspicious circumstances on campus,” Granite School District said.

The district released this statement:

“Law enforcement has lifted the Lockdown Protocol at Olympus High School. Again, this Lockdown was precautionary in nature due to suspicious circumstances between students. There was never a direct threat to students or campus. The protocol was precautionary to ensure student safety. Students are being given an alternate schedule for the rest of the day. School is proceeding as normal otherwise. Thank you for your patience and support as we work to keep our students safe. The principal will be sending out a debriefing email within the next couple hours.”

“Police have detained a student of interest. The school is secure,” the statement read.

The district did not say why a student had been detained or how long the lockdown protocol would last.

Ultimately, the protocol went into effect at approximately 10:15 and was lifted about an hour and a half later.

A witness at the school said police searched the school and were going through backpacks even after detaining a student.

