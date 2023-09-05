Bear River High School student hit, killed by garbage truck

GARLAND, Utah — A teenage girl and student at Bear River High School was hit and killed by a garbage truck, Box Elder School District says.

The student, who was only identified as a 17-year-old junior at Bear River High, was hit at 5:30 a.m. while riding her bike.

According to the Tremonton Police Department, the girl was riding her bike on 1500 Main Street when she was struck by a truck.

The police department is investigating this incident.

“We won’t be able to disclose information about the driver until the investigation is complete,” Tremonton police said.

Box Elder School District said that school counselors are available to help students at this time.

No other information was available.