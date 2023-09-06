Wife mourns husband who was shot, killed after dispute over drone

OGDEN, Utah — A family is mourning the loss of a husband and father after he was killed Monday night.

Royer Pena, the man killed, was shot multiple times by 25-year-old Brendon Michael Powell.

Pena’s wife, Eveline Pena told KSL TV her husband did not come home Monday night. She kept calling and calling his phone until police finally notified her that he had been killed at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Eveline Pena said she and Royer Pena were high school sweethearts.

“This month was going to be our anniversary. We turned 16 years together,” she said.

According to the affidavit, Powell called dispatchers at approximately 9:55 p.m., reporting he shot the victim multiple times “over a dispute regarding a drone” near 700 N. Liberty Avenue.

Powell told police he heard a “commotion” coming from a car…so he flew his drone to check it out and the drone apparently hit a tree. He went to retrieve it allegedly with his firearm in hand. That’s when the documents say Powell saw a man holding the drone and that man ran before turning toward him with one hand on the drone and one in his pocket at which point Powell fired seven shots, killing Royer Pena.

Eveline Pena remembered him as a great father, protector, and provider who put family first. The couple has five children under age 10.

“He was the one who would always unite the family. That’s all he was about,” Eveline Pena said. “That’s all he cared about. He always told us he just wanted us united.”

Eveline Pena said neighbors knew of Powell because he had been, “bugging people” with drones and “invading their privacy.”

She said Royer Pena would not stand for people being disrespectful and would stand up for anyone being mistreated.

“He was always about respect and he hated people being disrespectful,” Eveline Pena said.

A vigil was held for Royer Pena on Tuesday and a GoFundMe to support the family with funeral expenses can be found here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.