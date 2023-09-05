On The Site:
GUN VIOLENCE

Man fatally shoots another man over drone dispute, Ogden police say

Sep 5, 2023, 12:51 PM | Updated: 5:48 pm

A light on top of a police car...

FILE photo (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANTIZ AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


OGDEN, Utah — A man allegedly shot at another man holding his drone after it crashed late Monday night.

Brendon Michael Powell, 25, was booked into the Weber County Jail for first-degree felony murder, according to the police affidavit.

The affidavit stated that Powell called dispatchers at approximately 9:55 p.m., reporting he shot the victim multiple times “over a dispute regarding a drone” near 700 N. Liberty Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the 31-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the affidavit, Powell was transported to the Ogden City Police Department, where his Miranda rights were read and he was questioned by officers.

“(Powell) advised he heard a commotion coming from a vehicle, so he flew his drone around the corner of his residence to investigate further,” the affidavit stated.

Powell told police his drone was flying near the vehicle until it hit a tree. He went outside of his residence with his firearm to retrieve the drone.

“(Powell) approached the victim, who was holding his done, (used) his tac light as a flashlight that was attached to his firearm,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Powell said the victim ran away from him until the victim “turned toward him with one hand on the drone and one hand in his pocket.”

Powell said the victim turned toward him, which Powell fired about seven times at the victim. According to the affidavit, surveillance video from the suspect’s residence shows him flying a drone. The sound of Powell’s drone hitting the tree can be heard in the video.

In the video, “(Powell) racks the slide of the firearm prior to approaching the victim. Moments go by as the two are heard arguing. A discharge of approximately seven rounds are heard,” the affidavit stated.

