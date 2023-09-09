SALT LAKE CITY — One hundred deadliest days on Utah roads may be over but still, we continue to see crashes and fatalities throughout the year. It’s one reason why UDOT wants to remind people, what they should do in an emergency.

While the weather may not impact your commute too much lately, the Utah Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers of Utah weather and how quickly it can change.

“It may not be those things that are expected but that’s what we have to prepare for is the unexpected” John Gleason with UDOT said.

Emergencies happen on the interstates and highways all too often, and lately, they have nothing to do with the weather. What if something happens to you?

“You’re in great danger if you’re off on the side of the road and there are vehicles that are 75, 80 miles per hour,” Gleason explained. “You want to get help and you want to stay in your vehicle with the seatbelt fastened.”

Gleason said it’s essential for drivers to remember to pause and call 911 before doing anything else.

“If you hit some weather on the road, an ice patch, or some standing water, there’s a good chance that somebody is going to hit that same spot and they could end up in the same place you are. So you want to make sure that you’re safe,” he said.

Gleason added, especially as we head into fall and winter, it’s never a bad idea to have snacks, reflective gear, warm clothes, and at least a gallon of water if the unexpected happens in a remote area.

As we move into cooler months and prepare for winter again, UDOT wants to remind everyone that you’re not alone no matter what the emergency is. Know that resources like incident management and 911 are available to you.