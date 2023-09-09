Utah National Guard members to assist Morocco in the aftermath of deadly earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY — Over 1,000 people were killed with officials expecting the toll to rise after a rare and deadly earthquake hit Morocco late Friday night.

The Associated Press reported that the magnitude-6.8 quake sent people fleeing to the streets from their beds. The earthquake damaged the famous Koutoubia Mosque, over eight centuries old.

In response to the disaster, Gov. Spencer Cox has announced that members of the Utah National Guard will leave Saturday to assist Morocco.

Cox wrote in an X post, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom of Morocco in the aftermath of yesterday’s devastating earthquake… Utah stands ready to help through our strong military ties with the Kingdom.”

Honored to be with @UTNationalGuard today! The Utah National Guard is made up of Utahns who are proud citizens and community servants who are ready at a moment's notice to respond to our state and nation's call. Thank you and your families for your service and dedication to…

He later posted that he spent some time with the Utah National Guard in preparation for their travels, and thanked them and their families dedication to serving the United States.

The Utah National Guard has had a long history with the North African country. The Utah/Morocco State Partnership Program was formed in 2003, leading humanitarian and training efforts between the two countries.