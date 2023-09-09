On The Site:
EARTHQUAKES

Utah National Guard members to assist Morocco in the aftermath of deadly earthquake

Sep 9, 2023, 4:18 PM | Updated: 5:14 pm

Gov. Spencer Cox stand with the Utah National Guard. Sep. 9, 2023 (Gov. Spencer Cox)...

Gov. Spencer Cox stand with the Utah National Guard. Sep. 9, 2023 (Gov. Spencer Cox)

(Gov. Spencer Cox)

BY CLAYRE SCOTT, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — Over 1,000 people were killed with officials expecting the toll to rise after a rare and deadly earthquake hit Morocco late Friday night.

The Associated Press reported that the magnitude-6.8 quake sent people fleeing to the streets from their beds. The earthquake damaged the famous Koutoubia Mosque, over eight centuries old.

In response to the disaster, Gov. Spencer Cox has announced that members of the Utah National Guard will leave Saturday to assist Morocco.

Cox wrote in an X post, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom of Morocco in the aftermath of yesterday’s devastating earthquake… Utah stands ready to help through our strong military ties with the Kingdom.”

He later posted that he spent some time with the Utah National Guard in preparation for their travels, and thanked them and their families dedication to serving the United States.

The Utah National Guard has had a long history with the North African country. The Utah/Morocco State Partnership Program was formed in 2003, leading humanitarian and training efforts between the two countries.

