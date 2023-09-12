On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

FOOD & RECIPES

McDonald’s is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years

Sep 12, 2023, 2:11 PM

FILE: McDonald's sign (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

FILE: McDonald's sign (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Say goodbye to refilling that Coke. McDonald’s is getting rid of self-served soda.

The Chicago-based fast food chain plans to eliminate self-service soda machines at its U.S. restaurants by 2032, McDonald’s confirmed this week. It’s unclear if locations outside the U.S. will follow suit.

In an email to The Associated Press Tuesday, McDonald’s USA said the goal of the change is to create consistency for customers and crew members across the chain’s offerings — from in-person dining to online delivery and drive-thru options.

The company did not specify if any additional factors — such as finances or sanitation — impacted the decision to part ways with its self-serve machines. For years, McDonald’s customers have used the machines to fill and refill their beverages without additional trips to a cashier.

McDonald’s franchises fined for child labor violations

Behind-the-counter soda machines already exist at some other fast food chains — and a handful of McDonald’s locations across the country have also begun the transition. According to The State Journal-Register, which first reported on the company’s plans last week, several locations in Illinois, for example, are starting to phase out self-service soda.

Over recent years, analysts have also pointed to changes in consumer behavior since the COVID-19 pandemic — including an uptick in digital and online delivery sales among fast food restaurants. As a result, some chains have toyed with enhancing drive-thrus or strengthening connections with food delivery apps — from Chipotle growing its Carside pickup locations to Domino’s penning a new partnership with Uber Eats.

McDonald’s digital sales — made up of app, delivery and kiosk purchases — accounted for almost 40% of systemwide sales for the second quarter of 2023. Revenue rose 14% to $6.5 billion for the period, the chain reported in July, and net income nearly doubled to $2.3 billion for the quarter — exceeding analysts’ expectations.

Some of those gains may fade a bit in the second half of the year. The price increases that have helped fuel McDonald’s sales in recent quarters will moderate as inflation comes down, Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden said during July’s Q2 earnings call.

KSL 5 TV Live

Food & Recipes

Eggo Brunch in a Jar made is with Sugarlands Distilling Company's liqueur. (Kellogg Company/Handout...

Ashley R. Williams, CNN

A waffle you can drink: Eggo releases alcoholic breakfast cocktail

Kellogg’s Eggo and Sugarlands Distilling Company partnered to launch a sippable boozy waffle beverage called Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream

24 days ago

Nestlé recalled some Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of ...

Eric Levenson, CNN

Nestlé recalls Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to wood chips

Nestlé USA announced a voluntary recall of some Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

1 month ago

Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Taco is pictured here. (Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Taco Bell’s free ‘Taco Tuesday’ is happening everywhere but New Jersey

Taco Bell is opening a $5 million taco tab and offering free Doritos Locos Tacos in honor of the “liberation” of the “Taco Tuesday” trademark to customers across the country

1 month ago

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 13: In this photo illustration, packages of Beyond Meat "The Beyond Burger" sit...

Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Beyond Meat revenue plummets in the second quarter due to flagging US demand

Beyond Meat said its revenue plunged 30.5% in the second quarter as consumer demand for its plant-based meat substitute fell despite price cuts.

1 month ago

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 21: A Subway restaurant is seen as the company announced a settlement over a c...

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

You could win free sandwiches for life if you change your name to ‘Subway’

If you love sandwiches and aren’t all that keen on your name, Subway has an offer for you.

2 months ago

FILE PHOTO: SAN FRANCISCO - MAY 13: Oreo Cookies are seen May 13, 2003 in San Francisco. Attorney ...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Oreo maker increases growth forecast thanks to demand for cookies, sweets

The maker of Oreo and Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate is thanking an increased demand for sweets in the first half of the year for its positive forecast.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

McDonald’s is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years