On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ROAD TO ZERO

Woman records reckless drivers passing illegally on U.S. Highway 6

Sep 13, 2023, 7:35 PM | Updated: 7:39 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — An Emery County woman is sharing her troubling drive on U.S. Highway 6 through Spanish Fork Canyon recently, saying she recorded several cars taking a dangerous risk.

Utah Highway Patrol is warning that the behavior in the video potentially put lives on the line.

Winding through US 6 between Spanish Fork and Price, it’s inevitable that at some point a driver will get stuck behind a semi-truck.

That’s what happened to Karrie Palmer and her husband last Friday. She says they were heading home to Emery County from Salt Lake City, with her husband driving and Palmer riding in the passenger seat.

They came up on a  semi just ahead that was driving slower than the speed limit, and apparently, the drivers behind them had lost their patience.

Car in two lanes after illegal pass

Karrie Palmer recorded video of this car as it passed her illegally, stradled two lanes, and hit a curb. (Karrie Palmer)

“It was probably… I want to say five or six cars that illegally passed, and I was like, I’m going to record this,” Palmer said. “If somebody gets hurt, I want them to have video… that these people were being so reckless.”

After watching the initial five or six cars, Palmer pointed her cell phone toward her husband’s side of the vehicle. In the span of the 30-second recording, four more cars zoom on by. The drivers ignore the double yellow line to pass multiple vehicles. One drifts between both oncoming lanes. All drivers did this while going through a curve.

Palmer couldn’t believe they’d be so brazen.

“People are dying all the time on Highway 6 because people aren’t being patient and just taking the time to follow the laws,” she said.

UHP Sergeant Cameron Roden

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden shook his head after KSL showed him the video from Karrie Palmer. He said many drivers will follow one brazen driver who is breaking the law. (KSL TV)

“It is surprising how much, when one person makes a bad decision, how everyone will follow suit,” he said, looking down at Palmer’s video as it played on the cell phone he was holding.

However, not surprising considering how many fatal crashes they’ve responded to on Highway 6, even recently.

“A lot of those occur from head-on type collisions because the roadways can be very windy, hard to see around blind corners,” he said.

He explained that crossing the double yellow to pass is a traffic violation that can come with a citation.

Sgt. Roden said they have enforcement projects from time to time that allow more troopers to work in the canyon against this type of bad driving behavior, but that UHP would like to do it more often.

While not all crashes come from blatantly disregarding the law, like what Palmer captured, Sgt. Roden urged people to stay behind semi-trucks and not pass on a double yellow line.

“There are areas throughout the canyon that are designed for people to pass properly,” he said.

And just because another driver takes that reckless risk, he said that doesn’t mean it’s okay to go for it.

“We’ve got to make sure that we don’t follow the leader in these types of circumstances,” he said.

Palmer wonders what more could help drivers obey.

“We need barriers. We need four lanes the whole way. I mean, we need something,” she expressed. “That road is deadly.”

But at the very least, she’s now sharing her video as a warning.

“I just hope that people become aware,” she said. “If you decide to cross over that line and you kill somebody, you have to live with that for the rest of your life.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Road to Zero

Pedestrian waits to cross a street...

Katija Stjepovic

UHP: increasing rate of autoped crashes is unacceptable and preventable

We all learned the basic driving behaviors in driver's ed; avoid distractions, never drive impaired, come to a complete stop, wait until a pedestrian has fully crossed the road, and don’t excede posted speed limits. Lately, drivers are taking those laws as suggestions. 

22 hours ago

A snowy road in Utah...

Katija Stjepovic

Planning for emergencies on the road before they happen

With summer ending and winter just weeks away, now is the time to prepare for difficult conditions in the snow.

6 days ago

A motorcycle crash in Utah during the "100 Deadly Days"...

Katija Stjepovic

85 people died in traffic crashes during Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days

The 100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads is over. On average, fatalities nearly doubled over the summer months, but not this year.

8 days ago

File photo shows destruction after a truck lost control goind down the hill into Garden City...

Mike Anderson

UDOT safety improvements to help prevent semi crashes on U.S. 89 near Bear Lake

If you've never driven the stretch of U.S. Highway 89 leading to Garden City, you may not know that a steep drop is coming unless you're paying attention.

20 days ago

File photo of a car crash...

Katija Stjepovic

UHP looking for drowsy drivers as children head back to school

The third week in August is drowsy driving awareness week in Utah.

23 days ago

A deputy with the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office was nearly hit when a box truck collided with ano...

Andrew Adams

Dash camera footage captures Sanpete County box truck collision that injured deputy

Troopers urged drivers to make sure they are alert and focused behind the wheel as they released dash camera footage that captured a box truck collision that injured a sheriff’s deputy earlier this month.

27 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Woman records reckless drivers passing illegally on U.S. Highway 6